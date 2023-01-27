Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Rohingya man arrested with firearms at Teknaf

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondent

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Jan 26: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested a Rohingya man along with two firearms, two rounds of cartridges and stolen goods from KK Para area of the Naf River in Teknaf Upazila of the district recently.
The arrested man is Mohammad Ayub, 21, a resident of Muchni Rohingya Refugee Camp of the district.
BCG official in Teknaf Upazila of the district Lieutenant Commander Abdur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in a cannel of the river in the area undfer Teknaf Upazila of the district at dawn on January 19 last, and arrested the man along with the firearms and stolen goods.
BGB members also recovered two firearms, two rounds of cartridges and some stolen goods from the possession of the arrested person.
A case under the Arms Act has been filed with Teknaf Model Police Station in the district against the arrested        person.
However, the arrested was handed over to police after filing of the case, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven people found dead in six dists
2 electrocuted in Barishal, Mymensingh
Three nabbed with drugs
Thrust on paying revenue for development
Padma riverside turns green in Rajshahi
2 fugitive convicts held in Madaripur, Noakhali
Rohingya man arrested with firearms at Teknaf
Saraswati Puja celebrated in districts


Latest News
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Man injured in a clash, dies at hospital in Gopalganj
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft