Rohingya man arrested with firearms at Teknaf

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Jan 26: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested a Rohingya man along with two firearms, two rounds of cartridges and stolen goods from KK Para area of the Naf River in Teknaf Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested man is Mohammad Ayub, 21, a resident of Muchni Rohingya Refugee Camp of the district.

BCG official in Teknaf Upazila of the district Lieutenant Commander Abdur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in a cannel of the river in the area undfer Teknaf Upazila of the district at dawn on January 19 last, and arrested the man along with the firearms and stolen goods.

BGB members also recovered two firearms, two rounds of cartridges and some stolen goods from the possession of the arrested person.

A case under the Arms Act has been filed with Teknaf Model Police Station in the district against the arrested person.

However, the arrested was handed over to police after filing of the case, the official added.

















