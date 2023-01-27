

Saraswati Puja celebrated in districts

The puja is celebrated everywhere on 'Vasant Panchami', the birth day of Goddess Saraswati and fifth day of the bright fortnight of the Bengali month of Magh.

Hindu devotees, specially the students and the youths, celebrated the Saraswati Puja in different educational institutions and temples and houses setting up colourful mandaps and placing the idol of the goddess with different types of sweets, fruits and other items and articles of handicrafts.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Noakhali and Pirojpur.

BOGURA: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day's programme began at around 9am.

Hindu Community devotees including students took part in it in a festive mode.

Colourful lights have been lit up at different educational institutions, mandaps and houses in the district to mark the celebration.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, most of the educational institutions of the district town constructing puja mandaps placed the books and educational items on the foot of the idol of Saraswati to get her blessing in educational life. Religious rituals, special prayer, Aroti, discussion meeting, and cultural functions were also held to mark the day.

Prices and demands of sweet meats, especially sweet curds, fruits sugarcane and jujubealso increased on this occasion. Saraswati, deprived from the lost Vedic River Saraswati, one of the major rivers causeways in North West India navigable in the third and fourth millennium BC and the source of the profound connection to fluidity in any aspect.

She is the Hindu goddesss possesses all the learning of the Vedas, scriptures, dancing, musical power and poetry, knowledge, speech, revealed language and writing and represents the union of power and intelligence, from which organized creation arises.

Saraswati is also the symbols of wisdom, fortune, intelligence, nourishment, brilliance, contentment, splendour and devotion, said Depok Kumar Paul, general secretary (GS) of District Unit Bangladesh Puja Celebration Parishad.

Like other institutes of the district, The Saraswati Puja was also held at Gaibandha Adarsha College in the town here on Thursday. The Hindu students of the college placed the books and educational materials on the foot of the idol Saraswati to get her blessings. Religious rituals, special prayer, Aroti, discussion meeting, were also held on this occasion.

Similar programmes were also arranged in six upazilas of the district.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

Special prayers were offered at different houses, mandaps and educational institutions in the district town from the morning till noon.

Many children were also present to start their education with the blessings of Saraswati.

Prosads (special food items usually made in puja mandaps) were distributed among the devotees.

Besides, Matua Roktodan Sangsad, a voluntary organization, arranged a blood donation campaign at Government Bangabandhu College marking the day.

NOAKHALI: The Saraswati Puja was celebrated at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) on Thursday like every year with due dignity.

On the occasion, different programmes were organized on the campus.

The programmes included installing idol of Saraswati, holding bani archana and discussion meeting, offering anjali, arranging cultural function and distributing prosad among the devotees.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of NSTU Professor Dr Md. Didar-ul-Alam was present there as the chief guest.

President of NSTU Temple Management Committee and Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities Divyadyuti Sarker and NSTU Pro-VC Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki attended the programmes as special guests.

President of the NSTU Teachers' Association, Proctor and Dean of the Faculty of Education Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur, Registrar (Acting) Mohammad Jasim Uddin, President of NSTU Officers' Association Sakhawat Hossain, Director of NSTU Student Counselling and Guidance Department and Member Secretary of Saraswati Puja Celebration Committee Mr Biplab Mallick, Assistant Professor of BGE Department Dhirendra Nath Burman, and teachers-students and officers-employees of various departments of the university were also present at the event.

The NSTU VC said, "The main purpose of education is to work for the welfare of people and to establish oneself as a good person." He greeted to all orthodox believers at that time.

PIROJPUR: Hindu Community people celebrated the Saraswati Puja in the district in a festive manner.

Different educational institutions and professional groups organized various programmes from Wednesday last.

President of District Lawyers' Association Advocate Md Shahidul Haque khan Panna said, "Like previous years, we have organized the puja festival through organizing a subcommittee. Our Hindu colleagues, staffs of district judge courts, judges and government officials took part in the puja."

Principal of Aftab Uddin Collage Shahdeb Chandra Paul said, "Almost all the students and teaching staffs and college governing body members are taking their active participation in the puja."

He further added, all academic institutions in the district organized the puja festival in their own ways.

Head teacher of Pirojpur Town School Nazrul Islam said, "Like every year, we have also organized the puja in the school along with students and teachers. "



















