Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

China’s assurance of Rohingya repatriation reassuring

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

China’s assurance of Rohingya repatriation reassuring

China’s assurance of Rohingya repatriation reassuring

A news report published in this daily on Tuesday carrying the message of newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen that repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, their homeland would start at an early date has filled us with fresh hope. Such an assurance from the Chinese envoy, we believe indicates the Chinese Government�s taking into account Bangladesh Government�s urgency regarding safe and immediate repatriation of over a million displaced Rohingyas sincerely.

The diplomat has been reported to have made this positive note at his office in a recent meeting with our Foreign Minister.

We believe, if his words match action, especially in the context of repeated failed attempts of Rohingya repatriation due to sheer apathy of Myanmar authority and partly with the insincere efforts of international community, China�s role in this case will work as a guideline in future for promoting global peace. And we squarely believe in potentials of China, a time tested friend of Bangladesh, also a global power in regards to a sustainable solution of the history�s largest refugee crisis. There is no denying that the role of newly appointed Chinese Ambassador in this regard is very crucial.

In fact, Bangladesh, both a land and resource restraint country, grappling itself with myriad external and international issues following the brunt of recent global pandemic and Russia Ukraine war is no more able to accommodate such a huge number of displaced people. Moreover, hosting the rising number of Rohingyas including new born babies is not a permanent solution for them. We have repeatedly penned in our earlier editorials stressing the needs for a permanent solution to this crisis.

We believe, had the goodwill and sincerity reflected among the leading nations, Rohingya crisis would not have prolonged to such an extent.  Had the humanitarian aspect of the crisis been given priority over its geopolitical implications, an effective solution to crisis would have reached by now. We believe, the focal point of the crisis lost momentum to the conflict of interests of the leading powers with many of whom both Bangladesh and Myanmar share bilateral ties on various grounds.

The Rohingya crisis is purely a human rights related issue. Human rights and democracy are interlinked. From that point of view, implications of democracy for sustainable repatriation of displaced Rohingyas to their land of origin, Myanmar cannot be denied.

While China�s assurance to solve the Rohingya crisis rekindles a ray of hope, we believe, other global big shots cannot evade their collective responsibility of rising to the occasion above their political line and assist China for a long lasting solution to the world�s largest humanitarian crisis.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s assurance of Rohingya repatriation reassuring
Food distribution for the poor takes a nosedive
Extreme air pollution choking Dhaka
Tackling inflation a major challenge this year
Lifting of US sanctions on RAB on cards
Police must not turn into predators
Quantum jump in gas price hike
Stopping Rohingya trafficking through sea a must


Latest News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Student killed in Chattogram road accident
Man’s body found in Rajbari
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
One held with hemp in Noakhali
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
Will correct if opposition can find my failures: PM
Fifteen to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award
Farmer electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Presidential election on February 19
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
Women's IPL franchise sold at Tk 5,750 crore
Germany, US to send Leopard, Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
4 BCL leaders held over attack on students at Barisal University
Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high of $3bn in 2022
Digital pass to be needed to enter Appellate Division from Feb 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft