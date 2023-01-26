

China’s assurance of Rohingya repatriation reassuring



The diplomat has been reported to have made this positive note at his office in a recent meeting with our Foreign Minister.



We believe, if his words match action, especially in the context of repeated failed attempts of Rohingya repatriation due to sheer apathy of Myanmar authority and partly with the insincere efforts of international community, China�s role in this case will work as a guideline in future for promoting global peace. And we squarely believe in potentials of China, a time tested friend of Bangladesh, also a global power in regards to a sustainable solution of the history�s largest refugee crisis. There is no denying that the role of newly appointed Chinese Ambassador in this regard is very crucial.



In fact, Bangladesh, both a land and resource restraint country, grappling itself with myriad external and international issues following the brunt of recent global pandemic and Russia Ukraine war is no more able to accommodate such a huge number of displaced people. Moreover, hosting the rising number of Rohingyas including new born babies is not a permanent solution for them. We have repeatedly penned in our earlier editorials stressing the needs for a permanent solution to this crisis.



We believe, had the goodwill and sincerity reflected among the leading nations, Rohingya crisis would not have prolonged to such an extent. Had the humanitarian aspect of the crisis been given priority over its geopolitical implications, an effective solution to crisis would have reached by now. We believe, the focal point of the crisis lost momentum to the conflict of interests of the leading powers with many of whom both Bangladesh and Myanmar share bilateral ties on various grounds.



The Rohingya crisis is purely a human rights related issue. Human rights and democracy are interlinked. From that point of view, implications of democracy for sustainable repatriation of displaced Rohingyas to their land of origin, Myanmar cannot be denied.



While China�s assurance to solve the Rohingya crisis rekindles a ray of hope, we believe, other global big shots cannot evade their collective responsibility of rising to the occasion above their political line and assist China for a long lasting solution to the world�s largest humanitarian crisis.











A news report published in this daily on Tuesday carrying the message of newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen that repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, their homeland would start at an early date has filled us with fresh hope. Such an assurance from the Chinese envoy, we believe indicates the Chinese Government�s taking into account Bangladesh Government�s urgency regarding safe and immediate repatriation of over a million displaced Rohingyas sincerely.The diplomat has been reported to have made this positive note at his office in a recent meeting with our Foreign Minister.We believe, if his words match action, especially in the context of repeated failed attempts of Rohingya repatriation due to sheer apathy of Myanmar authority and partly with the insincere efforts of international community, China�s role in this case will work as a guideline in future for promoting global peace. And we squarely believe in potentials of China, a time tested friend of Bangladesh, also a global power in regards to a sustainable solution of the history�s largest refugee crisis. There is no denying that the role of newly appointed Chinese Ambassador in this regard is very crucial.In fact, Bangladesh, both a land and resource restraint country, grappling itself with myriad external and international issues following the brunt of recent global pandemic and Russia Ukraine war is no more able to accommodate such a huge number of displaced people. Moreover, hosting the rising number of Rohingyas including new born babies is not a permanent solution for them. We have repeatedly penned in our earlier editorials stressing the needs for a permanent solution to this crisis.We believe, had the goodwill and sincerity reflected among the leading nations, Rohingya crisis would not have prolonged to such an extent. Had the humanitarian aspect of the crisis been given priority over its geopolitical implications, an effective solution to crisis would have reached by now. We believe, the focal point of the crisis lost momentum to the conflict of interests of the leading powers with many of whom both Bangladesh and Myanmar share bilateral ties on various grounds.The Rohingya crisis is purely a human rights related issue. Human rights and democracy are interlinked. From that point of view, implications of democracy for sustainable repatriation of displaced Rohingyas to their land of origin, Myanmar cannot be denied.While China�s assurance to solve the Rohingya crisis rekindles a ray of hope, we believe, other global big shots cannot evade their collective responsibility of rising to the occasion above their political line and assist China for a long lasting solution to the world�s largest humanitarian crisis.