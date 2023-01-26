Youth engagement seen vital for water governance

In the 8th International Water Conference on Wednesday participants emphasized on water governance and said that youth engagement is crucial for our future existence.

The three-day-long 8th International Water Conference took place from January 23 in Sylhet with the theme 'Water and Rivers for Life and Living: The Role of Youth', organized by ActionAid Bangladesh. The first day of the conference started off with a visit in the Kushiyara River and its adjoining areas at Fenchuganj upazila.

This conference brought the youth groups, along with policymakers, academicians, researchers, and practitioners to a common platform to emphasize the importance of incorporating youth mobilization on issues related to water and rivers. The conference identified significant points that can contribute to water governance at the national and transnational levels.

The conference emphasized on five thematic areas- Watershed History, Morphology and Changes; River as a Living Entity and Anthropogenic Impacts on Water and River; Youth Engagement in Water and River Rights; Trans-boundary River and Water Politics and Innovation: Water, Ecosystem and Sustainable Livelihoods.

Congratulating on making the 8th International Water Conference a success, lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, "The whole concept of recognizing river as living entity is appreciable and to transform policies and actions we need to now identify how to do valuation of rivers and natural resources."

Saber Hossain Chowdhury said, "The government has taken an initiative to do natural resources accounting with the support of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) where river will also be an integral part. This will have a reflection in the country's GDP and there will be yearly publication on the valuation of natural resources."

"The linkage between water and governance needs to be emphasized everywhere. As we graduate from LDCs and more development takes place, water governance will continue to become a crucial component," he added.

He also mentioned to explore with the parliamentarians on how to scale up the water museum, situated in Kalapara, Patuakhali and create an interactive and engaging platform for people to know about water and rivers.

On the first day of the conference, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen through a video message inaugurated the event.

He said, "Fishing, farming, and industries all thrive on the water that makes our territory the largest living delta in the world with over 820 rives in Bangladesh crisscrossing the country. However, we are faced with the harsh reality of climate change leading to increased river erosion, salinity intrusion, and other related phenomena. It is an existential question for us to understand better and address the issues concerning the water ecosystem for concerted actions, preferably through nature-based solutions. We believe sound water management can be an important factor for regional peace and solidarity."

Professor Dr Imtiaz Ahmed said, "As we conclude the 8th International Water Conference, I believe these conferences have helped us to progress in the right direction, particularly in making people across the country and South-Asia region to think about water. This year as we focus on the importance of engaging youth in ensuring river rights, policymakers should also think how to mobilize student association of the country to advocate for issues of rivers and environment, besides their involvement in politics."

National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) Chairman Dr Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury said, "In 2019 a landmark verdict was given by the High Court of Bangladesh acknowledging Turag River as a living being."

He also opined that National River Conservation Commission has taken an initiative to develop a framework on identifying all rivers in Bangladesh with similar names so that the rivers are counted properly and protected.

ActionAid Bangladesh's Country Director, Farah Kabir, in her remarks said, "Rivers have an influence on our lives and livelihood. But now a days river are being encroached and polluted. Rivers are shrinking in size as well. Rivers have existence and life. Changing its course forcibly threatens the nature and humankind. Rivers should be allowed to flow naturally."

"The multiple sessions of the conference created a spaced for sharing insights and best practices. This year we brought in the importance of youth participation while keeping the main focus on river and water as a part of our dreams, culture and lives and livelihoods," she added.

BRAC University's Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research Professor Emeritus Dr Ainun Nishat said, "The shape of a river depends on the flow of water and sediment. Changes in these naturally lead to geographical changes for which river erosion occurs. So, we are responsible for the change of river morphology and their extinction. A sustainable solution should be found to resolve all these issues."

