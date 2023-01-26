DSCC Councillor accused, eight sent to jail

Eight accused in transport worker Imran Hossain killing case were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday.

Imran was stabbed to death in Dhaka's Jatrabari on Tuesday night following a feud between two groups allegedly over collection of extortion money.

A murder case was filed with the Jatrabari Police Station against 21 people including DSCC Councillor Masum Mollah.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order rejecting their bail petitions.

The accused who were sent to jail are Md Mustakim, Arif Hossain, Ramjan Mullah, Russel, Khaled Hasan, Tanjil Mia, Shahid Sheikh and Arif Sarder.

The Jatrabari police produced the eight accused before the court with a forwarding report to keep them in jail until the investigation is completed.

Following the murder case filed by the deceased Imran's wife Popy Akhter, police arrested the eight accused instantly conducting a drive in the local area.

Transport worker Imran Hossain was stabbed to death and two others were injured in the capital's Jatrabari area during a clash between two gangs over extortion.

The incident happened at a warehouse at about 12:45am.



















