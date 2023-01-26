Bakalia access road to open for traffic movement in June

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 25: The long-awaited Bakalia access road, built to ease traffic and improve connectivity with south Chattogram from port city, is expected to be opened for vehicular movement in June.

"Over 90 per cent works of the road, being constructed under the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), have so far been completed," Project Director Engr Kazi Kader Neawz told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

The Planning Ministry approved the revised DPP (Development Project Proposal) for Bakalia access road due to change of alignment of the road.

Earlier, the CUET expert team submitted their report on the alternative alignment of road of the CDA one year back.

With the basis of the CUET report, the CDA management decided to revise the DPP.

Sources said that the CDA will now cost Tk 7 crore for construction of the road with fresh design avoiding the high rise building.

The compensation of the building and the demolition expenditure of the structure would cost an amount of Tk 15 crore.

Presently, the construction cost of the road by avoiding the high rise building will save taka 8 crore more.

Following the construction of the high rise building, the progress of the 1.5 kilometre long and 60 feet wide, Bakalia access road had been obstructed. The ten storied building had been constructed in 2010 , just on the alignment of the 60 feet wide Bakalia access road. But the access road was marked in the 1995 Master Plan of the CDA. The road is being implemented under the supervision of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) at an estimated cost of TK 206 crore. The road will connect Sirajuddowla Road with the Shah Amanat 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge through Bakalia. The construction was targeted to be completed by June 2019.





















