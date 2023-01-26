Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bakalia access road to open for traffic movement in June

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 25: The long-awaited Bakalia access road, built to ease traffic and improve connectivity with south Chattogram from port city, is expected to be opened for vehicular movement in June.
"Over 90 per cent works of the road, being constructed under the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), have so far been completed," Project Director Engr Kazi Kader Neawz told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.
The Planning Ministry approved the revised DPP (Development Project Proposal) for Bakalia access road due to change of alignment of the road.
Earlier, the CUET expert team submitted their report on the alternative alignment of road of the CDA one year back.
With the basis of the CUET report, the CDA management decided to revise the DPP.
Sources said that the CDA will now cost Tk 7 crore for construction of the road with fresh design avoiding the high rise building.
The compensation of the building and the demolition expenditure of the structure would cost an amount of Tk 15 crore.
Presently, the construction cost of the road by avoiding the high rise building will save taka 8 crore more.
Following the construction of the high rise building, the progress of the 1.5 kilometre long and 60 feet wide, Bakalia access road had been obstructed. The ten storied building had been constructed in 2010 , just on the alignment of the 60 feet wide Bakalia access road.  But the access road was marked in the 1995 Master Plan of the CDA.  The road is being implemented under the supervision of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) at an estimated cost of TK 206 crore.  The road will connect Sirajuddowla Road with the Shah Amanat 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge through Bakalia. The construction was targeted to be completed by June 2019.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth engagement seen vital for water governance
DSCC Councillor accused, eight sent to jail
Bakalia access road to open for traffic movement in June
Govt’s days are numbered: Fakhrul 
Teachers demand separate Secondary Edn Directorate
Zia applied for BKSAL membership: Quader
Six senior police  officers promoted
Rehabilitation of Kalurghat Bridge may begin by year-end


Latest News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Student killed in Chattogram road accident
Man’s body found in Rajbari
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
One held with hemp in Noakhali
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
Will correct if opposition can find my failures: PM
Fifteen to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award
Farmer electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Presidential election on February 19
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
Women's IPL franchise sold at Tk 5,750 crore
Germany, US to send Leopard, Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
4 BCL leaders held over attack on students at Barisal University
Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high of $3bn in 2022
Digital pass to be needed to enter Appellate Division from Feb 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft