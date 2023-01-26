Teachers demand separate Secondary Edn Directorate

Government school teachers on Wednesday demanded creation of a separate Directorate of Secondary Education as the National Education Policy 2010 stipulates.

Speaking at a press conference organised by National Committee for Implementation of Independent Directorate of Secondary Education at Dhaka Reporters Unity they also demanded batch-wise promotion of government secondary school teachers, appointment of government school teachers in 50 per cent posts in upazila secondary education offices.

They also demanded appointment of government school teachers in all posts in the inspection branch in the secondary education directorate and its regional offices.

Government Secondary Independence Teachers' Council Chairperson Mumtaz Khatun led the teachers group while the council's spokesman read out her written statement.

Council leaders Md Munirul Islam Manju, Kamrun Nahar, Akram Hossain, Rizbi Hossain Khan, Shah Newaz Setu and Salauddin were present.

The written statement said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in favour of making assistant teachers/teachers of government secondary schools Class II gazetted officers in 1974 to reshape the education system for creating non-sectarian, corruption-free and exploitation-free prosperous Sonar Bangla.



















