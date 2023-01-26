

Zia applied for BKSAL membership: Quader

Quader said these at a rally in front of the AL Central Office on the occasion of the historic Mass Upsurge Day.

Obaidul Quader said, "The exclamation of BNP became void and the result of Mirza Fakhrul's red card is zero. BNP is now like a traveller who has lost way. The movement of BNP has gone from high tide to low tide. The people of the country do not believe their words."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, claimed that there are no people in BNP's movement. He said, "The game has not started yet. Where will you go when we start playing?"

Quader said, " It is not the case that someone suddenly blew the whistle and freedom came. Freedom did not suddenly appear from the sky. Freedom loving heroes of Bengalis have given their lives for thousands of years - for this freedom. Freedom did not come overnight."

Some political parties talk about mass upsurge, the mass upsurge happened only once in this country.

He said what happened in the 90s was a mass movement, not a mass upsurge. Ershad resigned in the face of mass movement because his base was weak.

AL Presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretary Afzal Hossain, Dhaka South city AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir also spoke at the rally while South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi was in the chair.



















