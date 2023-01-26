Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Zia applied for BKSAL membership: Quader

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Zia applied for BKSAL membership: Quader

Zia applied for BKSAL membership: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BKSALwas not a single party, but a national party with all parties and opinions. He said BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman applied to Bangabandhu and became a member of BKSAL and there is evidence of this.
Quader said these at a rally in front of the AL Central Office on the occasion of the historic Mass Upsurge Day.
Obaidul Quader said, "The exclamation of BNP became void and the result of Mirza Fakhrul's red card is zero. BNP is now like a traveller who has lost way. The movement of BNP has gone from high tide to low tide. The people of the country do not believe their words."
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, claimed that there are no people in BNP's movement. He said, "The game has not started yet. Where will you go when we start playing?"
Quader said, " It is not the case that someone suddenly blew the whistle and freedom came. Freedom did not suddenly appear from the sky. Freedom loving heroes of Bengalis have given their lives for thousands of years - for this freedom. Freedom did not come overnight."
Some political parties talk about mass upsurge, the mass upsurge happened only once in this country.
He said what happened in the 90s was a mass movement, not a mass upsurge. Ershad resigned in the face of mass movement because his base was weak.
AL Presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretary Afzal Hossain, Dhaka South city AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir also spoke at the rally while South city AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi was in the chair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth engagement seen vital for water governance
DSCC Councillor accused, eight sent to jail
Bakalia access road to open for traffic movement in June
Govt’s days are numbered: Fakhrul 
Teachers demand separate Secondary Edn Directorate
Zia applied for BKSAL membership: Quader
Six senior police  officers promoted
Rehabilitation of Kalurghat Bridge may begin by year-end


Latest News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Student killed in Chattogram road accident
Man’s body found in Rajbari
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
One held with hemp in Noakhali
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
Will correct if opposition can find my failures: PM
Fifteen to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award
Farmer electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Presidential election on February 19
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
Women's IPL franchise sold at Tk 5,750 crore
Germany, US to send Leopard, Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
4 BCL leaders held over attack on students at Barisal University
Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high of $3bn in 2022
Digital pass to be needed to enter Appellate Division from Feb 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft