Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Six senior police  officers promoted

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The government has promoted four senior police officers to the rank of Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP). Also, two additional IGPs got promotions to Grade-1 officers on the same day.
The Public Security Division of the Home Ministry Wednesday issued notifications regarding the latest promotions.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Headquarters Jamil Ahmad, DIG of Police Staff College Md Humayun Kabir, DIG of Police Headquarters YM Belalur Rahman and Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mir Rezaul Alam were promoted to the rank of additional IGP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth engagement seen vital for water governance
DSCC Councillor accused, eight sent to jail
Bakalia access road to open for traffic movement in June
Govt’s days are numbered: Fakhrul 
Teachers demand separate Secondary Edn Directorate
Zia applied for BKSAL membership: Quader
Six senior police  officers promoted
Rehabilitation of Kalurghat Bridge may begin by year-end


Latest News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Student killed in Chattogram road accident
Man’s body found in Rajbari
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
One held with hemp in Noakhali
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
Will correct if opposition can find my failures: PM
Fifteen to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award
Farmer electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Presidential election on February 19
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
Women's IPL franchise sold at Tk 5,750 crore
Germany, US to send Leopard, Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
4 BCL leaders held over attack on students at Barisal University
Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high of $3bn in 2022
Digital pass to be needed to enter Appellate Division from Feb 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft