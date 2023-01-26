Six senior police  officers promoted

The government has promoted four senior police officers to the rank of Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP). Also, two additional IGPs got promotions to Grade-1 officers on the same day.

The Public Security Division of the Home Ministry Wednesday issued notifications regarding the latest promotions.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Headquarters Jamil Ahmad, DIG of Police Staff College Md Humayun Kabir, DIG of Police Headquarters YM Belalur Rahman and Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mir Rezaul Alam were promoted to the rank of additional IGP.

















