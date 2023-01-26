Bus driver, cohort held with 1.700kg crystal meth from Jatrabari

A bus driver and his cohort have been detained with 1.700kg crystal methamphetamine (Ice) from the capital's Jatrabari area.

The detainees were identified as Jahangir Alam Hossain, the ringleader of the drug peddling gang and the main trader of crystal meth in Teknaf, and his associate Mehedi Hasan, Additional Director of Department of Narcotics Control Al Amin told reporters at a press briefing at its office in the city on Wednesday noon.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Department of Narcotics Control led by Assistant Director (Detective) Muhammad Rifat Hossain detained the duo after conducting a drive in front of Alkarim Hospital in Jatrabari on Tuesday afternoon with 1.700kg crystal worth Tk 50 to Tk 60 lakh, he said.

Jahangir Alam Hossain used to trade crystal meth from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf to Dhaka in the guise of a bus driver of St Martin Paribahan.

Jahangir has been involved in Yaba peddling since 2015 and crystal meth smuggling since 2020. Earlier he used to deliver the drugs to Dhaka from Teknaf border. Later, he himself formed a ring to do such smuggling, said the officer, Al Amin.

He also formed a separate syndicate for smuggling and selling crystal meth only due to its high price. He used to smuggle the drugs directly to his customers through his associate Mehdi.

Jahangir was arrested four times by the law enforcers for his involvement in drug peddling, said the officer. Legal processes are underway to file a case against them, he added.