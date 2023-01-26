Video
Thursday, 26 January, 2023
Front Page

Arrest warrant issued against Alesha Mart chair

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Manjurul Alam Shikder, chairman of scam-hit e-commerce platform Alesha Mart, in a cheque dishonour case.
Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mustafa Reza Noor issued the warrant and fixed March 27 for submitting warrant execution report in the case. The case

statement is that the complainant Tofazzal Hossain was given a cheque from Alesha Mart, as the e-commerce brand failed to supply him a motorbike he ordered after full payment via online.
When the complainant tried to cash the cheque, it was dishonoured. He later requested the defendant to pay the money in cash through a legal notice. As the accused still did not pay the money, the aggrieved filed a case in the court on August 22 last year.
The court issued summons against Shikder. The warrant was issued as he failed to appear before the court.


