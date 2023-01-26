Video
Food Ministry's austerity measures help save Tk 382cr in 6 months, says Sadhan

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The Food Ministry and its subordinate authorities have saved some Tk 382.25 crore in six months (from July to December, 2022) by maintaining austerity in spending public funds and reducing subsidy.
According to the estimate of the Ministry officials, the amount of total savings would exceed Tk 726.82 crore after completion of the year of austerity till June this year.
While exchanging views with media on Wednesday at the Ministry's conference room, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder gave the information.
He also urged the authorities concerned and the people of the country to maintain austerity and cut unnecessary expenses to avert financial crisis in the country following the request of the Prime Minister.
While briefing about the cost cutting initiative, Ministry Secretary Ismail Hossain said responding to the advice of the Prime Minister, the Ministry has scrutinized the duplications in the list of beneficiaries of the government's social safety net programmes.     
"While scrutinizing the list of Food Friendly Programmes (FFP) of the Ministry from the government's digital database, it was seen that more than 200,000 names of the beneficiaries are repeated. We have decided to give them options to choose one of the safety net programmes. Due to their exclusion from the list, the Ministry has saved some Tk 357.12 crore from wastage," he said, adding that now the names of fresh beneficiaries would be included in the list of 50 lakh beneficiaries.
The secretary said the Ministry has also saved some Tk 8 crore from the wheat crashing by the millers. Previously, the millers gave the government only 75kg to 77kg Atta by crashing 100kg of wheat. After negotiation, they have agreed to give 79kg Atta by crashing same quantity of wheat. At the fiscal year end till June this year, the amount of saving from the sector would increase to Tk 32 crore.
He also informed that the Ministry has saved some Tk 86.7 lakh by selling the wastage of wheat crashing in the state-owned wheat crashing mills, 'Sarkari Adhunik Moyda Mill' after increasing its price by Tk 3 per kg. Till June this year, saving from the sector would increase at Tk 2.08 crore.
"We have increased price of Atta allocated for government's 'Open Market Sale (OMS) programme' in a limited scale to reduce the amount of subsidy considering its skyhigh price. As a result, the Ministry has saved some Tk 16.26 crore in last six months. After the FY end, the amount of Tk 97.53 crore would be saved. Same time, the subsidy will be reduced and would be used for further allocation," he added.
Regarding the stock of food grains in the public godowns, Sadhan Chandra Majumder said they have a record stock of grains in their godowns. The stock is now around 19.25 lakh tonnes. The Ministry is working to increase its stocking capacity by renovating the godowns instead of building new as part of austerity.
He also urged the people to lessen the misuse of foods, which would also save huge amount of money as at least 15 per cent of our food items are misused in our country due to our food habit.


