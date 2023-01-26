Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC grants anticipatory bail to 102 BNP men over clashes in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted a six-week anticipatory bail to 102 BNP activists and leaders including national executive committee's Organising Secretary Mahbube Rahman Shamim in four cases over clash with police in the port city's Kazir Dewri area on January 16.
An HC bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Mohammad Aminul Islam granted the bail after hearing a petition, lawyer Mujibur Rahman, a counsel of the BNP, said.
Md Idris Ali, office secretary of Chattogram Metropolitan unit BNP,

confirmed the news.
City unit BNP Convener Dr Shahadat Hossain and Member Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, among others, secured the bail.
On January 16, a clash broke out between the BNP supporters and police when a BNP rally was going on in front of the party office in the Kazir Dewri area.
At least 30 people from both the BNP and police were injured in the clashes while law enforcers detained 20 people.
Police sued some 200 BNP men in four cases on that night.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bus driver, cohort held with 1.700kg crystal meth from Jatrabari
Arrest warrant issued against Alesha Mart chair
Food Ministry's austerity measures help save Tk 382cr in 6 months, says Sadhan
HC grants anticipatory bail to 102 BNP men over clashes in Ctg
Bar Council calls meeting with lawyers to mend bar-bench rift
Local shop keepers trying to douse the blaze of fire from  electric
Jammers, patchy networks interrupt mobile calls: Jabbar
DCs asked not to take new road construction until general election


Latest News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Student killed in Chattogram road accident
Man’s body found in Rajbari
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
One held with hemp in Noakhali
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
Will correct if opposition can find my failures: PM
Fifteen to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award
Farmer electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Presidential election on February 19
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
Women's IPL franchise sold at Tk 5,750 crore
Germany, US to send Leopard, Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
4 BCL leaders held over attack on students at Barisal University
Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high of $3bn in 2022
Digital pass to be needed to enter Appellate Division from Feb 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft