Bar Council calls meeting with lawyers to mend bar-bench rift

Amid the ongoing repeated incidents of conflict between judges and lawyers in the district judge's courts, Bangladesh Bar Council, the licencing and regulatory body for lawyers, called the presidents and secretaries of 64 district bars of the country at a meeting on January 28.

Bar Council authority recently called the meeting in order to resolve the problem between judges and lawyers.

This was disclosed by 21 lawyers of Brahmanbaria before the HC bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik Al Jalil while they appeared before the court as per its earlier directive to explain their positions over the misconduct with the district judge.

However, the same bench of the HC on Tuesday summoned three lawyers including the president of Nilphamari District Lawyers Association to explain their position for creating chaos in the court, flouted the court and misbehaved with the judge.

The HC bench asked district bar president Momtazul Haque, Azharul Islam and Ferdous Alam to appear in person before it on February 8.

It also issued a rule asking the trio to explain as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against them for misbehaving with the judge during court proceedings.

Earlier on November 29, Nilphamari District Judge Golam Sarwar in a letter sent to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court said that the date 28/11/2022 was for bail hearing of accused Hasina Begum, who surrendered before the court, extension of bail of accused Ainul Haque and bail hearing of another accused Hasan, who was in jail.

After scrutinising documents, I rejected all petitions, but lawyers assigned to the cases, Momtazul Haque, Md Azaharul Islam and Ferdous Alam and other associates of the lawyers became very angry and tried to attack me by thumping on the table of the assembly in a loud voice and uttered adverse remarks to me, according to the letter.

They threaten and said, 'Go down on bail, say sorry, there is no need to work, go home and sit, where did you study, you don't know the laws and regulations, Nilphamari's bar is very terrible, I have beaten many judges and chased them away from here. Amid this situation, I immediately adjourned the proceedings and went to my private chamber.

The lawyers barred me with vile language. I am disappointed, speechless, shocked, insulted and humiliated I fear that due to the said incident other learned judges of this district including me will be humiliated with insecurity. In such a situation, sir kindly take necessary measures, the letter noted.

On December 29, the letter was presented to the Chief Justice by the Registrar General of the Supreme Court and on January 3 the Chief Justice sent the matter to the HC for necessary steps. The HC bench came up with the order as the matter came in the daily cause list of the HC on Tuesday for order.

In the past few months there have been incidents of discourteous behaviour of lawyers with judges in Pirojpur, Khulna, Manikganj and Brahmanbaria district courts of the country. Following the incident, the HC summoned the president and secretary of the district bar associations earlier.

When asked about this, Bar Council member Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Sayeed Ahmed Raja said in the executive meeting of the council various issues including improvement of legal profession, benevolent fund were discussed. But due to Corona, this meeting was not called for the last few years. Now it has been decided to hold this meeting again.

Some unpleasant incidents happened between the bar and the bench in different courts of the country recently. Those events will be discussed in the extended meeting. I will listen to the leaders of the district bars on what kind of problems lawyers are facing in court while handling cases. Based on that statement we will present our opinion so that a good relationship is maintained between the bar and the bench, he said.

The judges who suffered in these incidents complained to the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice sent these complaints to the High Court for disposal. The High Court issued a contempt of court order besides summoning the accused lawyers. During the hearing of the rule, the High Court has repeatedly conveyed to the accused lawyers that the court will not hesitate to pass strict orders to protect the dignity of the judiciary.

Counsel for the accused lawyers said that the lawyers were mistreated by the lower court judges. Besides summoning the lawyers in such cases, the concerned judge should also be held accountable.

The lawyers accused in the Pirojpur and Khulna cases got an unconditional apology. Expressing anger in the hearing of those two cases, the High Court said that such incidents are increasing day by day. We all need to remember that the court is not a place to flex muscle. No one can survive if public confidence in courts and judiciary is lost due to disrespectful behaviour of the lawyers.

Advocate ZI Khan Panna, a former member of the Bar Council and a senior advocate of the Supreme Court said why such unpleasant incidents between the bar and the bench are happening again and again - it needs to be figured out first. Such incidents cannot be prevented if the root cause is not identified.

He said, when I was a member of the Bar Council, I took the initiative to solve such incidents collectively so that the situation does not deteriorate. Our efforts paid off.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, who is the ex-officio chairman of the Bar Council, said that the lawyers, who misbehaved with the judges sought time from the High Court. So, we want to give them time as they have asked for time.

Bar council called a meeting amid this situation. The issue will be discussed at the meeting and hope a solution may come out from the meeting, attorney general noted.



















