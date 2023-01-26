DCs asked not to take new road construction until general election

The government's policymakers asked Deputy Commissioners not to take new road construction projects until the general election.

They were also instructed to maintain the existing roads in good on priority.

They were also asked to prevent corruption in the administration's field level.

They were told that it would not be possible to develop the county without preventing corruption.

The DCs were instructed to take legal action against illegal brick kilns, illegal use of forest wood as fuel, use of banned polythene shopping bags, illegal hill-dune cutters, saw mills, forest grabbing and water body encroachment.

They were also asked to be vigilant against manipulation of essential prices during Ramadan.

The instructions were given on the second day of the annual conference of Deputy Commissioners, better known as DCs' Conference, at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

The three-day conference ends today after the Cabinet Secretary briefs them.

The conference is being attended by all the 64 DCs and eight divisional commissioners.

At the working session, on the second day, discussions were held on issues relating to the Anti-Corruption Commission, Roads and Highways, Bridges, Railway, Housing and Public Works, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Youth and Sports, Civil Aviation and Tourism and Women and Children Affairs; Agriculture, Food and Cultural Affairs, Textile and Jute, Post and Telecommunications and Labour and Employment; Industries, Commerce and Social Welfare and Chattogram Hill Tracts affairs.

When the DCs met

the Chief Justice at a function in the Supreme Court Building, they were instructed to dispose of cases pending in lower courts.

In the evening, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury held a meeting to exchange views with the DCs at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and had dinner with them.

ACC Chairman Moyeen Uddin Abdullah asked the DCs, when they met him, to strengthen monitoring to prevent corruption at the field level of administration.

They were asked to discuss the issues of corruption in the district development coordination committee meetings by keeping the authorities informed about corruption as a matter or priority. They were also asked to take steps at district law and order committees to prevent the practice of making fake allegations.

After meeting with the DCs, Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader told reporters that the government will not take new road construction projects until the next general election, but maintenance of existing roads will get priority.

"We have completed many development projects, now it's time to restore discipline on roads," he said, adding, "The DCs were instructed to restore order on roads."

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said that he instructed the DCs to pay attention to control movement of small vehicles like motorcycles on roads and highways.

He said motorcycle movement in Dhaka city had been controlled but people rarely wear helmets outside the capital.

He asked the secretaries to formulate policy to regulate the movement of small vehicles without obstructing the income sources of the poor.

"It is the responsibility of the DCs to control traffic jams and accidents involving small vehicles," he said, adding, "I prioritise restoring order in road transport. Small vehicles like motorcycles, easybikes, Nosimons, and Karimons should be brought under control."

"We have built many roads and bridges. But if we cannot restore discipline, everything will go in vain," he said.

The issue of expanding 29 km of Kishoreganj-Nikli Road, the roads in Rangamati and construction of bridges in the hill district were also discussed.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi asked the DCs to be vigilant against manipulation of essential prices during Ramadan.

"I have asked them to take strict measures so that no one can manipulate essential prices during Ramadan," he said after the meeting with the DCs, adding that the DCs have also been asked to remain aware about consumers' rights.

Tipu said that the assistance of the DCs was needed to expand trade.

Responding to a question about monitoring the markets of essentials, he said that DCs had been asked to implement all the policy decisions of the government.

While talking to media after the meeting with DCs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that he sought cooperation from local administration, including the Deputy Commissioners, in protecting the country's environment and forests.

He asked them to take legal action against illegal brick kilns, illegal use of forest wood as fuel, use of banned polythene shopping bags, illegal hill-dune cutters, saw mills, forest grabbing and water body encroachment.

He also sought the DCs' cooperation in controlling noise pollution, afforestation activities, preventing planting of harmful trees, including eucalyptus, protecting forest land, preventing wildlife poaching, and saving migratory birds and protected forests.

He said to maintain the ecological and environmental balance in the Sundarbans, he discussed the need to create alternative employment for fishermen and taking social security programmes for them.

The cooperation of the local administration has been sought in protecting the environment and ecosystem in environmentally critical areas, including St Martin and Tanguar Haor, he said.

He said the DC of Cox's Bazar has been asked to take steps to ensure that no new establishment was built on the St Martin's Island.

He said that DCs had been instructed to include the agenda related to environmental pollution control in the monthly development meetings in the districts.



After the 1st working session on the second day, reporters were briefed by, among others, Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Dr Abdul Hamid, Director General of the Department of Environment, and Amir Hosain Chowdhury, Chief Conservator of Forests.

At the meeting with Housing and Public Works Minister, the issues of empowering the districts and uapzila level Building Construction Committee, building a circuit house at Habiganj and building Officers' Studio Apartment Complex for the district level officials were discussed.

Local Government Minister Tajul Islam and State Minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives asked the DCS to work in coordinating with the public representatives and monitor the activities of the cooperative societies, so that no one can misuse the funds of cooperative societies.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque spoke on the need for growing more soybean in the country to meet domestic demand and ensure cultivation of crops on all fallow land.

At the meeting with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, the DCs pointed out the requirement of constructing special food silos or warehouses in the Haor areas.

At the meeting with State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali, the DCs spoke on the need for preparing a master plan for tourism to develop tourism in Cox's Bazar and Saint Martins'Island.

State Minister for Women and Children Fazilatun Nissa Indira asked them to prevent women and children repression and enhance the activities of providing assistance to the mothers and children.

The DCs requested the minister to take steps to establish women affairs offices in district and upazilas and training centres for women and day-care centres for children.

Amid criticism over the matter, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar clarified to the DCs that installation of Bijoy keyboard software on all android phones was not mandatory.

"Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has used the word 'mandatory'. This term is misleading," said Jabbar.

He said that one can install, uninstall, remove and reinstall any software on any android phone. There is no need to use the word 'mandatory'. "What we said is that the mobile phone set manufacturers or importers will provide software to facilitate Bangla writing. Whether a user uses the software or not is entirely up to him or her."

Regarding internet service, he said the 4G service was now available in more than 98 per cent areas in the country. "Now we are working with 5G, which is 10 times more powerful than 4G."

















