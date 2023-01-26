

Take steps to train students as scouts to build Smart BD: PM

"You will have to take steps so that every student of all educational institutes would obtain scouting training. If so, I believe the worthy citizens would be developed in our country for building Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal) or smart Bangladesh," she said pointing at Bangladesh Scouts and the ministries



related to education.

The premier said this at the concluding ceremony of the 32nd Asia-Pacific and 11th National Scout Jamboree at National Scout Training Center, Mouchak, Gazipur.

Bangladesh Scouts is hosting the 9-day regional and national scout jamboree from 19-27 January 2023.

Noting that there are now 22 lakh scouts in Bangladesh and a target to raise it to 30 lakh by 2030, Hasina said she wants every student to get scout training not only a select group. In the event, the PM unveiled a commemorative postage stamp marking the regional and national jamboree.

PM's former principal secretary Md Abul Kalam Azad, who is also President of Bangladesh Scouts, also spoke at the event, while Dr Mozammel Haque Khan, Chairman of Jamboree Organizing Committee

and also Chief National Commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts, delivered the welcome speech.

About 11,000 scouts including 8,000 scout members, 1,000 unit leaders and international service team (IST) members from Asia Pacific region particularly from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, the Maldives, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, USA, Canada and Germany participated in this jamboree. UNB

Describing today's children as the vanguards of Vision 2041, the prime minister asked them to groom themselves with liberal mindset and stay away from all sorts of corruption, superstition, fanaticism and terrorism.

She said Bangladesh attained the status of a developing country during the golden jubilee celebration of its independence in 2021. "But we should not remain stagnant at this stage. Bangladesh will have to advance a long way. Bangladesh would be a hunger-poverty free, developed, prosperous, information and knowledge equipped nation, which would be a smart nation by 2041," she added.

PM Hasina said there would be a smart population from every aspect in the smart Bangladesh.

"Everyone will have to keep liberal mind and stay free from all sorts of corruption, superstition, fanaticism and terrorism. We want to build Bangladesh in such a way. That is our goal. So, I want our children to groom themselves in this way," she said. The PM said scouting imparts the young generation with ethical and practical training, which help develop modern, creative and progressive minds among the youths. So, the scout members are becoming dedicated to serve the people and developing themselves as conscious and patriotic citizens, she said.

She said the scout members are making a special contribution in the field of social service as philanthropists, and leaving a commendable role. The scout members were seen working sincerely in the society on different occasions-be it natural calamities or Covid-19 period. "I want this scout movement to be developed in our country in a larger way," she added.

Focusing on her government's steps to spread the scout movement, Sheikh Hasina said, "We have taken various initiatives to strengthen the scout movement in the country.

Expansion of Scouting in Bangladesh and Construction of Scout Satabdi Bhaban Project involving with Tk 140 crore, Construction of Sylhet regional scout Bhaban in Moulvibazar district Project with Tk 48.23 crore, Construction of Cumilla regional scout training centre, Lalmai project with Tk 48.53 crore and Expansion of Cub Scouting in Primary Schools Project -Phase IV with Tk 355.40 crore are being implemented, she said.

Besides, a 95-acre land has been allotted for National Scout Training Center, Mouchak, Gazipur, she said, adding that the government allotted lands for construction of Scout Bhaban and training centres in different regions and districts.

The premier announced plans to build scout buildings and training centres in every district and upazila of the country. UNB















