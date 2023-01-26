Cry for justice for six murder victims falls on deaf ears

At least five sensational murder cases are still unsolved in the country. The investigators have not yet submitted police report of some cases. Some cases were under trail in last five to eight years. In some cases main accused were dropped from the charge sheets.

The five sensational murder cases were identified as of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, Sohagi Jahan Tonu in Cumilla, Tanwir Muhammad Taqi at Narayanganj, Maulana Nurul Islam Farooqi and Feni's Phulgazi upazila chairman Ekramul Haque.

The police is yet to find clue to the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi in 10 years time. Family members and journalist community are frustrated as Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) failed to submit the charge sheet in the sensational double murder case even after nine years of their murder.

The date for submitting the investigation report in the case over the killing of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi was deferred for the 95th time. The court has set a new date for submitting the investigation report in this case on March 5. Sagar, then news editor of Maasranga Television, and Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla, were murdered at their rented flat at West Razabazar in Dhaka on February 11 in 2012.

Since the murder of the journalist couple, journalist community has been demanding justice. However, there has been almost no progress in the investigation despite repeated assurances from the authorities. The victims' family members termed the ongoing investigation an eyewash while journalist leaders termed it a continuation of the country's culture of impunity.

The journalist leaders and their colleagues staged a demonstration for weeks and held numerous

human chains in the last ten years. Following the murder, at least eight suspects - Sagar-Runi's family friends Tanvir Ahmed, Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir, Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Mitu alias Bargira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Kamrul Hasan Arun, Palash Rudra Paul and Abu Sayeed - were arrested and quizzed for many days.

On March 2 in 2020, Additional Superintendent of Police Khandaker Shafiqul Alam of RAB, also the investigation officer of the case, in a progress report submitted to the attorney general's office said that at least two unidentified people took part in the murder. It said that RAB found DNA of the unidentified people at the couple's flat.

Six years have passed since Sohagi Jahan Tonu was found dead behind a bush in the Cumilla Cantonment, not very far from her home. The sensational case of rape-murder has been dragging on with no breakthrough.

At least five investigating officers have changed in this case, and as a consequence, Tonu's family has to relive this horrific incident every time, with the same set of questions from the officers.

Tonu's father Yaar Hossain said his family is losing hope that they will ever get to see justice for Tonu. "We have been waiting for six long years for justice. I do not know if I'll ever be able to get the punishment for the perpetrators they deserve."

Eight years after Tanwir Muhammad Taqi's murder, the pain of the grieving parents is as palpable as their agonising wait for justice is. The investigation into the killing stalled for reasons unbeknownst to people. Seventeen-year-old Taqi went missing soon after he left home on Shaista Khan Road for Sudhijon Pathagar, a local library, around 4:00pm on March 6 in 2013. His body was found floating on the Shitalakhya river on March 8.

Rabbi filed a murder case with Narayanganj Kotwali Police Station later that day. He also submitted a complaint to the Superintendent of Police on March 18, accusing seven men, including Shamim Osman, by name and 8 to 10 others unnamed persons.

There has been no clear answer from the authorities on what is holding the investigators back from officially turning in the probe report. For the last few years, RAB had only one thing to say: "The investigation is going on."

The Home Ministry on June 20 in 2013, ordered RAB to investigate the case upon a High Court order following an appeal by Rabbi.

Ajmeri is the son of late Jatiya Party MP Nasim Osman and nephew of Shamim Osman.

Others named in the draft charge-sheet as involved are Rajib, Kalam Shikder, Mamun, Apu, Kajol, Shipon, Jamshed Hossain, Yusuf Hossain Liton, Sultan Shawkat alias Bhromor and Tayebuddin who goes by the alias Jacky.

Law enforcers arrested Yusuf Hossain Liton, Rifat, Sultan Shawkat, Tayebuddin and Simanta in connection with the murder. Yousuf and Sultan gave confessional statements before a magistrate.

In his statement on November 12 in 2013, Sultan said Ajmeri Osman led the killing. Sixteen days after making the confession, he appealed to the magistrate, seeking withdrawal of his statement.

The extremists killed Farooqi over ideological differences, according to police. Farooqi was killed at his residence by a group of assailants in Dhaka's East Razabazar on Aug 27 in 2014.

A presidium member of the Islami Front, Farooqi was also a central leader of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat. In that case, his son Faisal Farooqi filed a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station against anonymous six to eight people.

"The killers believed that Farooqi was preaching a false ideology of Islam and Allah on the media that was not supported by the holy Quran and Hadith," according to police.

A Feni court sentenced 39 activists of Awami League and its front organizations Jubo League, and Chhatra League to death for killing Phulgazi upazila chairman Ekramul Haque in 2014.

Feni District and Sessions Judge Aminul Haque delivered the verdict that acquitted 16 other accused. Of the convicts, 17 are on the run.

Ekram, who was also the President of Phulgazi upazila AL unit, was shot and burnt alive in his car in broad daylight in Academy Road area in Feni town on May 20 in 2014. Four of his associates, including a local journalist, were also injured.

