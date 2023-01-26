Video
Thursday, 26 January, 2023
15 to get 2022  Bangla Academy Award

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Bangla Academy named fifteen individuals for the "Bangla Academy Literature Award 2022" for contributions in various fields of Bengali Literature.
The names of the awardees were announced in a press release of Bangla Academy on Wednesday.
The press release said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the awards at the inauguration ceremony of Ekushey Book Fair next month.
The awardees are Farooq Mahmud and Tariq Sujat in poetry, Tapas Majumdar and Parvez Hossain in fiction, Masuduzzaman in essay/research, Alam

Khorshed in translation, Milan Kanti Dey and Farid Ahmad Dulal in drama, Dhruv Esh in children's literature, Muhammad Shamsul Haque in Liberation War research, Subhash Singh Roy in Bangabandhu affairs, Mokaram Hossain in Science/Science Fiction/Environment, Iktiyar Chowdhury in Autobiography/Memoir/Travel Story and Abdul Khalek and Muhammad Abdul Jalil in Folklore.


