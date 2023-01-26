Sugar vanishes from market shelves despite ample stock

Despite steady demand for sugar, the commodity is not available in the market. Wholesalers and retailers complain that the manufacturing companies are producing sugar but the government is not releasing it in the market at the fixed price. Traders are selling sugar at a higher price. But the government had fixed the retail price of sugar at Tk 107 per kg.

Dealers, wholesalers and retailers say that sugar stockpiles in various mills will last a year. Still no sugar is available in the kitchen markets across the country. Big companies claim the scarcity of gas electricity and dollar price are preventing them from supplying sugar to the market at the fixed retail price.

Allegations have been made that an artificial crisis is being created ahead of the upcoming Holy month of Ramadan. So that sugar can be sold at a higher price in the forthcoming Ramadan.

Muhammad Yusuf, the owner of Yusuf General Store in Karwan Bazar, said that the price of sugar per sack in the wholesale market has increased by Tk 250 to Tk 400 depending on the company. That is why the price has increased in the open market. I heard that the companies will increase the price

of sugar.

According to the letter of the Sugar Refiners Association, the sugar refineries availed loan facility with late payment. In case of late payment due to the current economic situation, additional payments are made against the dollar; As a result, the companies have to count huge losses.

It is said in the letter that earlier, where the import duty was Tk 22,000 to Tk 23,000 per tonne of sugar, now Tk 28,000 to Tk 29,000 has to be paid.

Mills owners say that the price of sugar has been rising continuously for several months due to the rise in the price of dollar. Now there is a supply crunch due to the reduced number of LCs (letters of credit) opened with banks.

The retail traders expressed their complaints and anger and said that the mills owners increased the price of sugar from Tk 95 to Tk 108. Still not available as per demand.

Harun-ur-Rashid, owner of the Lakshmipur General Store at karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital, told the Daily Observer that he is selling loose sugar at Tk 120 per kg. They bought sugar produced by Fresh company at a higher price.

Jasim Uddin, seller of the Ma General Store at Karwan Bazar kitchen market, also said that red sugar is selling at Tk 150 per kg and white sugar is Tk 102.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the market has seen that the government has fixed Tk 102 per kg of open sugar and Tk 107 per kg of packet sugar.

Still sugar is not available in most places. Even if it is available somewhere, consumers have to buy it at the rate of Tk 110 to Tk 115. Loose sugar is also being sold at the same rate. But sugarcane red sugar is being sold at a much higher price than this. Wrapped sugar is being sold at Tk 130 to Tk 140 per kg.

The sellers say that there has been a shortage of sugar in the market for almost two months. Even if it is available in the wholesale market, it has to be bought at a higher price than the price fixed by the government.

Sugar trader Nahid said, "The price of open sugar per kg has increased by Tk 7 to Tk 5 within a week. I am selling loose sugar at Tk 95 per kg. Packet sugar has increased by Tk 7 per kg. I am selling red sugar for Tk 110 per kg. Wholesalers say that the price of sugar has increased due to the increase in import and transportation costs. Nothing can be said for sure when the price will decrease."

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the annual demand for sugar in the country is 20 lakh tonnes. Out of this, about 2 lakh tonnes are taken in the month of holy Ramadan. Still, there has been a sugar crisis in the country since last August. Since then the sugar market has been made unstable on the pretext of a gas crisis. Added to this is the dollar crisis. In the face of the demands of the mills owners, the government was forced to set the price of packet sugar at Tk 107 per kg and open sugar at Tk 102 per kg on November 17 of the last year.

Traders have exploited excess profits by stockpiling hundreds of tonnes of sugar, which has come out in recent raids. Earlier, the same incident happened in the country with edible oil and rice.

AHM Safikuzzaman, Director General of the National Consumer Protection Directorate, said that some corporate organizations in the country are importing sugar. This instability of the market is due to the monopoly business of these institutions. It is proven that excessive profits are being made by increasing the prices of consumer goods by pretending to be an artificial crisis. The entire business community seems to have been destroyed. Manipulation and excessive profiteering everywhere. Businessmen have to come out of it.

















