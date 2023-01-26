Presidential polls on Feb 19

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule of the presidential election.

Election will be held on February 19, this year. No EVMs will be used in the polls.

Following a meeting of the election commission on Wednesday at the Agargaon Election Commission, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule.

He said, aspirants can



submit nomination papers on February 12. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on February 13 and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature will on February 14.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, is the 'Electoral Officer', will conduct the election. Nomination papers should be submitted in CEC office on the appointed day during office hours.

Earlier in the day, CEC held a brief meeting with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury and announced the schedule of Election Commission meeting on Wednesday.

The President is elected by the votes of the Members of Parliament. As the Awami League has an absolute majority in the parliament, their candidate will be the next President of the country.

In the last two presidential elections, ruling Awami League nominee Md Abdul Hamid was elected President.

On April 24, 2018, the current President Md Abdul Hamid was sworn in for the second term. His five-year term will end on April 23.

Hamid's first five-year tenure had expired on the same date in 2018, after he took office in 2013.

According to Article 123 of the constitution, the presidential election must be held 90 to 60 days before the expiry of the five-year term.















