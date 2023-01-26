Dear Sir

A Child vendor running after car is a common sight in nearly all cities of Bangladesh. Despite all existing legislations, not much has been achieved against the menace of child labour. Since their parents cannot afford to enroll them in schools, these children continue to spend years in factories or other locations, slaving their youth away.

It is high time that the administration realises the hazardous impacts of this practice on our future. In lieu of utilising one of the world's largest youth population, our administration is yet to recognise its potential in harnessing the societal and economic futures.



The government should expand its social safety net programme for the welfare of these children and ensure that they benefit from education. Their families should be also facilitated with supplemented incomes so that they are encouraged to send their children to schools.



Habibur Rahman

Nilkhet, Dhaka





