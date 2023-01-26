Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Child labour

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Dear Sir
A Child vendor running after car  is a common sight in nearly all cities of Bangladesh. Despite all existing legislations, not much has been achieved against the menace of child labour. Since their parents cannot afford to enroll them in schools, these children continue to spend years in factories or other locations, slaving their youth away.
It is high time that the administration realises the hazardous impacts of this practice on our future. In lieu of utilising one of the world's largest youth population, our administration is yet to recognise its potential in harnessing the societal and economic futures.

The government should expand its social safety net programme for the welfare of these children and ensure that they benefit from education. Their families should be also facilitated with supplemented incomes so that they are encouraged to send their children to schools.

Habibur Rahman
Nilkhet, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Child labour
Arab youth must be harnessed in climate change fight
Smart Bangladesh-2041 reflects Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership
Fire after all not difficult to tame
The message of Donald Lu’s visit to Bangladesh
Pros and cons of Myanmar Bangladesh joint military exercise
The evils of religious extremism 
Ardern a great example of female leadership


Latest News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Student killed in Chattogram road accident
Man’s body found in Rajbari
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
One held with hemp in Noakhali
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
Will correct if opposition can find my failures: PM
Fifteen to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award
Farmer electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Presidential election on February 19
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
Women's IPL franchise sold at Tk 5,750 crore
Germany, US to send Leopard, Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
4 BCL leaders held over attack on students at Barisal University
Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high of $3bn in 2022
Digital pass to be needed to enter Appellate Division from Feb 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft