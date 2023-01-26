Smart Bangladesh-2041 reflects Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced to build 'Smart Bangladesh' by realizing the dream of Digital Bangladesh. This 'Smart Bangladesh Task Force' was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the Smart Bangladesh-2041 vision to establish Bangladesh as a knowledge-based economy and an innovative nation to implement Smart Bangladesh-2041. It is being implemented by IT department. Undertake self-employment based training program under Digital Inclusion for Vulnerable Exclusion (DIV) initiative to build inclusive digital society and bring backward marginalized communities into the mainstream of development.



The more our young community learns to use these digital devices, the faster they can move the country forward. An initiative has been taken to train the youth by taking various aspects of the fourth industrial revolution. Specialized labs will be established in every university of the country. Establishment of 57 such labs is in progress. Establishment of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center in 64 districts and 10 digital villages are in progress. 92 Hi-Tech Parks, Software Technology Parks are under construction. 6,686 Digital Centers and more than 13,000 Sheikh Russel Digital Labs have been set up across the country.









A2I has developed and implemented several digital programs to facilitate various government services throughout the year to speed up the government's new vision of building a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041. The successful implementation of 'Digital Bangladesh' to elevate Bangladesh into a developed nation has encouraged the government to adopt a new goal of building an innovation and knowledge-based 'Smart Bangladesh' in line with 'Vision-2041'And under the leadership of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu, on September 5, 1973, Bangladesh became a member of the important International Telecommunication Union (ITU) among the 15 organizations of the United Nations. The Earth-Resource Technology Satellite Program for socio-economic survey, meteorological data exchange was implemented under his direction. On June 14, 1975, Bangabandhu inaugurated the Satellite Earth Station at Betbunia.



In the context of digital revolution, it is also relevant today to highlight the foundation of science, technology and modern technology-based Bangladesh in independent Bangladesh. The digital revolution began with the invention of the Internet in 1969. The connection of devices with the Internet began to affect people's daily life, culture, business, production. Due to scientific, technical and technological progress, the development of the world is at a great pace. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman deeply understood its importance.



From the time of her return home on May 17, 1981, Sheikh Hasina has continued to struggle for the people's vote and the basic rights of the common people, despite hundreds of obstacles and threats of death. Under his leadership, the people of Bangladesh have achieved democracy and freedom of speech. Bangladesh got the status of developing country. Bangladesh has been able to stand tall in the world today due to the immense sacrifice of Sheikh Hasina.





Notable achievements of the Sheikh Hasina government during the 1996-2001 period were: 30-year Ganges water agreement with India, Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Agreement, construction of Bangabandhu Bridge over Yamuna River and achieving self-sufficiency in food production. Besides, he introduced various welfare programs for farmers and social security programs for landless, destitute people. Notable among these are: Distressed Women and Widows Allowance, Handicapped Allowance, Freedom Fighters Allowance, Elderly Allowance, Shanti Niwas for the Aged, Shelter Scheme for the Homeless and One House One Farm Scheme.





Equal participation of men and women, ensuring access to technology for all irrespective of rich and poor, reducing distance in access to urban and rural services were all the main objectives and goals of our Digital Bangladesh. Inclusive development in Digital Bangladesh has made it possible to reach remote villages with internet, through implementation of initiatives like Union Digital Centre, employment of women entrepreneurs has also been ensured. Thanks to inclusive development and technology, now anyone can work in freelancing even in the village. All this has been made possible by the progressive technological, inclusive development of People's Leader Sheikh Hasina's Digital Bangladesh. That is why the theme of this year's Digital Bangladesh Day has been set as 'Progressive Technology, Inclusive Development'.





After successfully implementing the pledge to build Digital Bangladesh, we are now moving forward with new programs. That is Smart Bangladesh. A cost-effective, sustainable, intelligent, knowledge-based, innovative Smart Bangladesh will be built on the four main foundations of Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society by 2041.





Building Digital Bangladesh is an inspiring undertaking in the political history of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced Vision 2021 with the aim of building an information-technology-rich Bangladesh in the modern form of Sonar Bangla, the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. By implementing this concept, Bangladesh has achieved a revolution in the spread of modern information technology. The speed at which technology has developed in the world is truly incredible. But under the guidance of Bangabandhu's Honorable Prime Minister Jannetri Sheikh Hasina and under the supervision of ICT Advisor Sajib Wazed Joy, Bangladesh is not lagging behind global digital progress. We are moving along an information technology highway at an unstoppable speed. We have a success story in this sector, which is truly a matter of pride and joy. Bangladesh has made its debut in the world as a digital country.

Finally, I would like to say that Bangladesh is moving forward in science and technology under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu. The progress that has been made in science and technology has become digital Bangladesh in practical application, now Bangladesh is moving forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina to build a smart Bangladesh.





From the leader of Bangladesh, he has established himself as a world leader. In addition to conducting development activities within the country, she has always been involved in various issues including climate change and women's empowerment in the international arena, so international organizations and heads of state of major countries have praised her work. Even his economic activities and development plans have been praised by the leaders of different countries of the world. The government's success in dealing with Covid-19 has been praised globally. Under his leadership, recommendations for inclusion of Bangladesh in the list of developing countries have been received. And the honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has become a symbol of the hopes and aspirations of about 17 crore people in our Bangladesh. It is because of his visionary leadership that Bangladesh has achieved the position it is today. However, the continuity of the government has helped him achieve this goal because in the political reality of a country like Bangladesh, if there is no continuity of the government, development is hindered. The people of Bangladesh trusted him and allowed him to work according to his plans. People's leader Sheikh Hasina has given a new vision of building a modern form of Sonar Bangla of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream by the year 2041, economical, sustainable, intelligent, knowledge-based, innovative, smart Bangladesh. In building that Smart Bangladesh, Bangladesh will become one of the best countries in the world by implementing integrated modern communication system including Metrorail.





- Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed, columnist, researcher and political analyst Founder, Jatiya Rogi Kalyan Society























