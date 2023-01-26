Video
Late Kimmich stunner saves point for Bayern against Cologne

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

MUNICH, JAN 25: A 90th-minute equaliser from Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich saved his side from a second loss of the season, as they drew 1-1 at home against a dogged Cologne on Tuesday.
Cologne, who put seven goals past Bremen on Saturday, picked up where they left off, pressuring Bayern and winning a corner after just three minutes.
Cologne defender Julian Chabot kept the ball in the air from the corner, superbly finding an unmarked Ellyes Skhiri at the far post for the Tunisian international to tap in from close range.
The visitors almost doubled their lead after 29 minutes but Bayern keeper Yann Sommer pulled off a brilliant double save, keeping out Skhiri and Denis Huseinbasic.
Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann made two changes at halftime, taking off Germany internationals Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry for Ryan Gravenberch and Kingsley Coman.
The change almost had an immediate impact, with Coman going close in the 53rd minute. He was kept out by an excellent low save from Cologne 'keeper Marvin Schwaebe.
Cologne kept wave after wave of Bayern attacks at bay and looked set for their first win at Bayern since 2009, but midfielder Kimmich scored pulled back a point for the hosts in the last minute of regulation time.
Elsewhere, Wolfsburg continued their dazzling recent form, thrashing hapless Hertha Berlin 5-0, just days after putting six past Freiburg.
Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg volleyed in a free kick after just four minutes and captain Max Arnold scored his side's second from the spot after 30 minutes after a blatant handball from Hertha's Dodi Lukebakio.     AFP



