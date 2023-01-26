BCCI auctions Women's IPL teams for $572.5 mn

NEW DELHI, JAN 25: India's cricket board on Wednesday earned $572.5 million as it announced the winners of bids to own five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League Twenty20 tournament in March.

The women's league will be an addition to the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) men's tournament for the world's richest and most influential cricketing body.

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural men's IPL in 2008!" Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

Shah said that the board had "garnered" about $572.5 million from five winning bids.

"This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity," he added.

Three of the five women's league franchises -- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore -- already own IPL teams.

The other two are Adani Sportsline Pvt. Limited, owned by one of the world's richest men, Gautam Adani, and Capri Global Holdings Pvt Limited. AFP



















