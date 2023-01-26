Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Brothers Union earn victory in BCL

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Brothers Union earn victory in BCL

Brothers Union earn victory in BCL

Brothers Union Club registered a facile 2-0 goal victory over Uttara Football Club in a match of Bangladesh Championship League football held on Wednesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
After the barren first half, Shohag finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Brothers Union in the 68th minute while Jakir sealed the victory scoring the second goal for the winning team in the 77th minute of the match.
In the day's another match, Fakirerpool Young men's Club split points with Fortis Academy Limited when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in  a match also held at the same venue.
In the proceeding, Dalim put Fakirerpool ahead early in the 3rd minute while after the breather Jisan restored the parity for Fortis Academy Limited in the 62nd minute of the match.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Late Kimmich stunner saves point for Bayern against Cologne
Djokovic, Sabalenka roll into Australian Open semi-finals
BCCI auctions Women's IPL teams for $572.5 mn
Brothers Union earn victory in BCL
Baishakhi emerges as Kool-BSJA media football champions
Dhaka Twelve suffer 1st defeat in Corporate Kabaddi   
Bangladesh contingent fly for Belgrade Saturday
India top ODI rankings after 3-0 sweep of New Zealand


Latest News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Student killed in Chattogram road accident
Man’s body found in Rajbari
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
One held with hemp in Noakhali
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
Will correct if opposition can find my failures: PM
Fifteen to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award
Farmer electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Presidential election on February 19
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
Women's IPL franchise sold at Tk 5,750 crore
Germany, US to send Leopard, Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
4 BCL leaders held over attack on students at Barisal University
Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high of $3bn in 2022
Digital pass to be needed to enter Appellate Division from Feb 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft