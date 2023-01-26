Video
Baishakhi emerges as Kool-BSJA media football champions

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Private TV channel Boishakhi Television became the champions of Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football tournament, beating Channel-i by 4-2 on tiebreaker in a keenly contested match at the artificial turf adjacent to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Wednesday.
The match went into tiebreaker after it ended in a 1-1 draw during the full time of the game. As champions Boishakhi was awarded a trophy and Taka 30,000 while Channel-i, the champions of the last season, got Taka 15,000 along with runners-up trophy.
Kool-BSJA media football, a tournament organised by the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) and sponsored by Square Toiletries Limited, kicked off on January 21 with 32 media houses of the country.
Earlier at the same day, in two semifinal matches, Channel-i edged past DBC by 1-0 while Baishakhi trounced Kalbela by 3-0 to move to the final.
Former national footballer Sheikh Mohammad Aslam was present as the chief guest while Square Toiletries Head of Marketing Dr. Jesmin Jaman was present as special guest.
"Square is delighted to be with the journalists who are engaged in a challenging profession," Dr. Jesmin Jaman said, adding that they will continue their support toward BSJA in organising the tournament successfully in future too.
BSJA President ATM Sayeeduzzaman, Convener of the tournament committee Raihan Al Mooghni, its member secretary Robiul Islam, senior BSJA member Kashinath Basak, Arifur Rahman Babu and other members of the association were present, among others.
The unwavering support of Square helped us to make the tournament successful, BSJA president said, adding: "The tournament was held in big scale this year with 32 teams. We are grateful to Square for their support."     �BSS


