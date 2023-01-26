Dhaka Twelve suffer 1st defeat in Corporate Kabaddi   

Video
Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023

Dhaka Twelve suffered their first defeat in the ongoing Corporate Women's Kabaddi League as going down a 19-23 point to Techno Media in first match of the day held on Wednesday at National Kabaddi Stadium in the city.
The defeat, however, will not impact on Dhaka Twelve performance because they already confirmed the qualifying round spot as the first team with 15 points from nine matches.
On the other hand, Techno Media are not in a comfortable position despite the day's victory over Dhaka Twelve as they will have to go a complicated calculation to secure the qualifying round. Techno Media have secured 12 points in nine matches and they will have to look at the next two matches of Narsingdi Legend.
If Narsingdi Legend loses their next two matches of the league and Techno Media able to win, then its qualification round will be confirmed.     BSS


