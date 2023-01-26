Video
First FIDE Olympiad for People with Disabilities

Bangladesh contingent fly for Belgrade Saturday

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

The national chess team for people with disabilities will leave Dhaka for Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday to participate in the first edition of the FIDE Olympiad for People with Disabilities to be held there from 29 January to 5 February.
The contingent included FIDE instructor and non-playing captain Masudur Rahman Mallick. The players are Khorshed Alam (rating-2026), Syed Ejaz Husain (rating-1952), Bappy Sarkar (rating-1778), and Md Ali Newaz Sarker (rating -1809).
A total of 27 teams from 24 countries have already been nominated to participate, including 2 teams from host Serbia. The competition will be played in a 6-round Swiss-League format. In each game, four players from a team will take part on four boards.
To help participate in the event, World Chess Federation (FIDE) provided Bangladesh with 5000 USD for air tickets. Host Serbia will arrange accommodation and food.
In this regard, a press briefing held on Wednesday in the Hall-Room of the Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF). The Federation's vice president KKM Shahidullah, general secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim, International Arbiter Haroon Or Rashid, FIDE instructor and non-playing captain of Bangladesh team Masudur Rahman Mallick were present there. Among the players, Syed Ejaz Husain, Bappy Sarkar and Md Ali Newaz Sarker attended the press meet as well.











