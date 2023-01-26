

Tigresses fail to qualify semies despite massive victory

Winning the toss at Absa Puk Oval, Potchefstroom, the UAE elected to bat first and were able to manage 69 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 overs. Lavanya Keny (29 off 46) and Mahika Gaur (17 off 27) were the two UAE batters to reach two-digit figures. Rest of the whiffers made telephonic digits

Bangladesh leggy Rabeya Khan clinched three wickets for 14 runs while speedster Marufa Akter clinched two as Dipa Khatun, Reya Akter Shika and Shorna Akter shared one wicket each.

Chasing easy 70-run target, Bangladesh had been hungry to increase run rate wrapping up the match as early as possible and to do so they lost five wickets to reach the winning post with 56 balls at hand.

Opener Misty Saha continued sorry figure and went early just after opening the account while Afia Prottasha also failed to fire in need, who got out on 15 while Sumaiya Akter departed for a duck. The three quick falls poured water on Bangladesh's higher run rate hope though Shorna Akter was in her business. Shorna hammered the UAE bowlers on the way to her 200 strike rated 38-run knock articulated by four boundaries and couple of over boundaries. Beside, Rabeya scored 14 runs.

Wicketkeeper Unnoti Akter remained unbeaten on five off two while skipper Disha Biswas remained on not without facing a delivery as Bangladesh reached on 73 for five from 9.1 overs.

Samaira Dharnidharka and Indhuja Nandakumar shared two wickets each and Mahika Gaur took the rest.

Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia and India all ended super-six round with six points next to their names but Australia and India were promoted to the semifinals by virtue of higher run rates. India were leading the table with 2.84 run rates and Australia were following them with 2.21 next to them. Hosts were eliminated despite win the nail biter against Sri Lanka by one run and ended the journey with 0.39 run rates. Bangladesh on the contrary, ended the venture with 1.21 run rates.

The Tigresses came to the super-six round as the first team remaining unbeaten and the solitary defeat in the event against South Africa threw them away from the rest part of the race.





















