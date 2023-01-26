Video
Iran slaps new sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

TEHRAN, Jan 25: Iran imposed sanctions Wednesday on 34 individuals and entities from the European Union and Britain in reaction to similar measures they have taken over Tehran's response to months-long protests.
Tehran's move comes two days after the EU and Britain slapped another round of sanctions on the Islamic republic, which has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in custody after being arrested for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women. The sanctions imposed by Tehran include the blocking of accounts and transactions in Iran's banks and the "prohibition of visa issuance and entry" to Iran, the foreign ministry said.
Iran accuses the people and organisations of "supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, instigating and encouragement to terrorist acts and violence against Iranian people".
It also accuses them of "interference in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and fomenting violence and unrest and dissemination of false information about Iran".
The sanctions include 25 listed names from the EU and nine from Britain.
France's Radio J, the European Friends of Israel group, and 22 individuals including six members of the European Parliament are among those targeted.
The list also includes the Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan, who burned a copy of the Koran in Sweden on Saturday, sparking strong protests from the Muslim world.    AFP









