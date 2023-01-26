

Demonstrators gather in a protest against the depreciation of the Iraqi dinar against the US dollar outside the Central Bank of Iraq headquarters in the capital Baghdad on January 25. The Iraqi dinar's official exchange rate is fixed by the government and remains unchanged at one dollar for 1,470 dinars. But since mid-November the currency in the oil-rich country has experienced strong market fluctuations against the greenback reaching 1,600 dinars on January 25, a fall of 10 percent, fueling public anger. photo : AFP