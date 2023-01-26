4 BCL leaders held over attack at Barishal Univ dorm

BARISHAL, Jan 25: Four leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were arrested on Wednesday over attacking two other leaders at a dormitory of Barishal University.

The arrestees are - Alim Salehi, Riaj Uddin Molla, Shamim Shikdar and Shiekh Refat Mahmud, students of the university.

Barisal Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan said they arrested them after conducting drives at different places in Barishal in early hour of Wednesday.

"We are interrogating the arrestees," he said adding, efforts are on to arrest the others who were involved in the attack.

Provost Abu Zafar of Sher-e-Bangla Hall said a group of 10-15 miscreants, wearing helmets, swooped on BCL leader Mohiuddin Ahmed Sifat while he was asleep and stabbed him in the dead of night on Tuesday.

Later, they also entered the room of Fahad and stabbed him indiscriminately. Hands of Fahad were broken.

Before the attack, the miscreants put the rooms of other students under lock and key from outside.

They were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital Tuesday morning.

Some students alleged that Sifat established reign of terror in the area and he had many rivals for these activities.

Those who have been arrested are organizing members of university unit BCL. All the victims and accused in the attack are followers of Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah. UNB