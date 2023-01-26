C-19: 9 more cases reported

The country reported nine more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,478, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.47 percent from Tuesday's 0.49 percent as 1,924 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent while the recovery rate rose to 97.75 percent.
















