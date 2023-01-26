Video
Woman steals newborn baby in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

KHULNA, Jan 25: A newborn baby has been stolen from Khulna Medical College Hospital while their family was locked in a row with the ambulance driver over the fare.
The incident took place around 5:30pm on Tuesday, according to Rabiul Hasan, director of Khulna Medical College Hospital.
The family was trying to hire an ambulance to take them home when the child was kidnapped at the hospital entrance, he said.
An aunt was carrying the child when an altercation broke out over the 'excessive fare' demanded by the driver, leading to a fight.
The aunt handed the baby to an unknown woman wearing a mask and went to break up the scuffle. The woman fled with the child amid the ruckus.
Ranima Begum, the mother of the child went into labour on Tuesday morning, said her brother Mostafa. The family hired an ambulance and brought Ranima to KMCH from Fakirhat Upazila. She gave birth to her child in the afternoon and the hospital authorities discharged them around 5:30 pm.    bdnews24.com


