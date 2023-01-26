Video
Man to die for killing 2 ethnic girls after rape

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 25: A Chattogram court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing two teenage ethnic girls after rape in Sitakunda upazila in 2018.
The condemned convict is Abul Hossain, of the upazila.
Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Alimullah delivered the judgment.
Another accused Md Manik was acquitted as the charges against him were not proved, said Special Public Prosecutor of the court Advocate Ashok Kumar Roy.
According to the case, police recovered the bodies of two ethnic girls from Jangal Mahadevpur Pahari Adibasi Palli in Sitakundu Upazila on May 18 in 2018.
The deceased were- Sukhlati Tripura, 15, and Chitra Rani Tripura, 12, of Tripura Adibasi Palli of the upazila.
Victim Rani's Father Sumon Tripura filed a case at Sitakundu police station on the following day against the three including the duo alleging that they used to harass the girls.
Another accused Md Rijib died during the trial.
Later, the investigating officer of the case submitted a chargesheet against Abul Hossain and Manik.      UNB


