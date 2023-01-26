Video
2 including bus driver held with crystal meth in city

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

A bus driver and his associate have been detained with 1.700 Kg crystal methamphetamine (ice) from the capital's Jatrabari area.
The detainees were identified as Jahangir Alam Hossain, the ringleader of the drug peddling gang and the main trader of crystal meth in Teknaf, and his associate Mehedi Hasan, Additional director of Department of Narcotics Control Al Amin told reporters at a press briefing at its office in the city on Wednesday noon.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Department of Narcotics Control led by Assistant Director (Detective) Muhammad Rifat Hossain detained the duo after conducting a drive in front of Alkarim Hospital in Jatrabari on Tuesday afternoon with 1.700 Kg crystal worth Tk 50-60 lakh, he said.
Jahangir Alam Hossain used to trade crystal meth from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf to Dhaka in the guise of a bus driver of St Martin Paribahan.
Jahangir has been involved in Yaba peddling since 2015 and crystal meth smuggling since 2020. Earlier he used to deliver the drugs to Dhaka from Teknaf border.     UNB


