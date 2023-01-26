‘Friendship’ raises awareness of char students to cope with climate change

Friendship, a social purpose organization, started its special initiative in 2021 among the students in remote areas to face climate hazards and disasters in the riverine islets (chars) of the Brahmaputra river basin, which are separated from the main land.

The aim of this project is to make students skilled in climate change and disaster management at marginal area in Bangladesh.

As per the programme, students of Friendship's own schools participate in online sessions with students abroad, sharing experiences, knowledge and fostering camaraderie, companionship and mutual understanding.

This year the programme is being expanded to five countries under the 'Inter-School Connectivity' project with an inauguration event held on Wednesday. Students of 15 Friendship schools will continue to exchange climate and disaster coping capacity knowledge with 18 schools from faraway France, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Cambodia under the project.

In her welcome speech at the 'Inter-School Connectivity' project's online inauguration event, Runa Khan, founder of Friendship, said, "Students from the chars survive facing natural disasters like floods, river erosion, cold wave, drought, cyclones every year. Improving and spreading survival strategies will contribute to climate change and sustainable development."

AQM Shafiul Azam, director of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), and Nicolas Marquis, deputy director of National Education and Youth Ministry of France, also discussed the objectives of the project.

They hope that student's language and communication skills will improve using technology of the project. Beside, the pupils' knowledge of science, geography, English, ethics and others can also benefit.

Regarding the 'Inter-School Connectivity' project, Friendship's head of Education Ilyas Iftekhar Rasul informed that the project is being implemented in five upazilas of Gaibandha and Kurigram districts.

A total of 360 students from Friendship schools will be benefited in the Jamuna-Brahmaputra char region under Kurigram Sadar, Chilmari, Roumari, Gaibandha Sadar and Fulchari upazila.

On the corresponding side, 360 students from 18 schools in France, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Cambodia are also participating from their respective countries. As a result, near about 30,000 people char people will get direct and indirect benefits from this project, he expects.

Prof Samia Salim, director of the Centre for Sustainable Development, Neyamat Ullah, project manager and Shakhawat Ferdous, project specialist at Friendship and related officials joined the online discussion.

















