

Decentralisation to make BD a smart country: Dr Kamal

Dr Kamal is also a founder life member of NSU Board of Trustees.

NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam chaired the discussion on 'From City Corporations to Union Parishads: Bringing the State Closer to People - What are the Global Lessons?, organized by NSU's South Asian Institute of Policy ad Governance (SIPG).















Bangladesh will benefit more from a comprehensive decentralisation by striking the right balance between political and fiscal powers, Dr Junaid Kamal Ahmad, Vice President of Operations for the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) of the World Bank Group, said on Wednesday."Urbanization, digitalisation and automation will surely make Bangladesh a smart country. It is high time for Bangladesh now to decide on its own about its path towards decentralisation to transform local governance more transparent, accountable and pro-people," he said at a discussion at Syndicate Hall of North South University.Dr Kamal is also a founder life member of NSU Board of Trustees.NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam chaired the discussion on 'From City Corporations to Union Parishads: Bringing the State Closer to People - What are the Global Lessons?, organized by NSU's South Asian Institute of Policy ad Governance (SIPG).