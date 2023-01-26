

Xiaomi starts local manufacturing of smartphone PCBAs

The company has already established the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) plant with state-of-the-art technology and machinery in its Gazipur factory. This initiative is financed through 100% foreign direct investment. Redmi 10C is the first product that is made by locally produced PCBAs, says a press release.

Xiaomi has collaborated with DBG technology BD Ltd. to manufacture its smartphones and PCBAs in Bangladesh. DBG is a global EMS company, who has been operating in manufacturing business around the world (China, Vietnam, India etc.) for several renowned brands of consumer electronics.

Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh, said: "Local manufacturing of PCBAs shows Xiaomi's commitment towards being in Bangladesh for the long haul, and we are able to contribute to generating more tech jobs in Bangladesh. Redmi 10C is the first product of Xiaomi that is available in the market with PCBAs manufactured in Bangladesh. Within a short span of time, all the locally produced Xiaomi smartphones will be using locally manufactured PCBAs.I believe this will be a new milestone in the progress of Bangladesh's tech industry."

PCBA is one of the major parts of electrical, electronics and technology products. It connects various chips and electrical circuits to enable overall functionality of a smartphone. In the local plant, the SMT machines will mount around 2,500 SMD (Surface Mount Device) components on the blank PCB (Printed Circuit Board) to convert it to a completely functional smartphone motherboard/ PCBA and Sub-PCBA. The SMT Plant has a capacity to produce 6,000 PCBAs daily. PCBA production will increase local value addition by around 10%.

In October 2021, Xiaomi started local smartphone production by setting up a factory in Bangladesh. This massive initiative is financed through foreign direct investment.

About 95% of the demand for Xiaomi smartphones in the country is met by the local factory. All the entry and mid-range phones like Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C, and Redmi Note 11 are being made in Bangladesh.













Xiaomi announced that it has recently started manufacturing of PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) locally in Bangladesh, in a show of commitment to 'Smart Bangladesh' initiative.The company has already established the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) plant with state-of-the-art technology and machinery in its Gazipur factory. This initiative is financed through 100% foreign direct investment. Redmi 10C is the first product that is made by locally produced PCBAs, says a press release.Xiaomi has collaborated with DBG technology BD Ltd. to manufacture its smartphones and PCBAs in Bangladesh. DBG is a global EMS company, who has been operating in manufacturing business around the world (China, Vietnam, India etc.) for several renowned brands of consumer electronics.Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh, said: "Local manufacturing of PCBAs shows Xiaomi's commitment towards being in Bangladesh for the long haul, and we are able to contribute to generating more tech jobs in Bangladesh. Redmi 10C is the first product of Xiaomi that is available in the market with PCBAs manufactured in Bangladesh. Within a short span of time, all the locally produced Xiaomi smartphones will be using locally manufactured PCBAs.I believe this will be a new milestone in the progress of Bangladesh's tech industry."PCBA is one of the major parts of electrical, electronics and technology products. It connects various chips and electrical circuits to enable overall functionality of a smartphone. In the local plant, the SMT machines will mount around 2,500 SMD (Surface Mount Device) components on the blank PCB (Printed Circuit Board) to convert it to a completely functional smartphone motherboard/ PCBA and Sub-PCBA. The SMT Plant has a capacity to produce 6,000 PCBAs daily. PCBA production will increase local value addition by around 10%.In October 2021, Xiaomi started local smartphone production by setting up a factory in Bangladesh. This massive initiative is financed through foreign direct investment.About 95% of the demand for Xiaomi smartphones in the country is met by the local factory. All the entry and mid-range phones like Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C, and Redmi Note 11 are being made in Bangladesh.