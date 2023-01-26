Video
Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

AB Bank Ltd recently provided Smart Credit Card with easy terms to the Government and MPO listed school teachers at Tungipara with a view to add convenience to their lives. AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal handing over the Cards to the teachers at a programme held at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's memory-laden Gimadanga Tungipara Govt Primary School and GimadangaTungipara High School. Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, Mayor of Tungipara municipality, bank officials and local dignitaries are present at the event.











