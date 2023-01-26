

AB Bank Ltd recently provided Smart Credit Card with easy terms



















AB Bank Ltd recently provided Smart Credit Card with easy terms to the Government and MPO listed school teachers at Tungipara with a view to add convenience to their lives. AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal handing over the Cards to the teachers at a programme held at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's memory-laden Gimadanga Tungipara Govt Primary School and GimadangaTungipara High School. Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, Mayor of Tungipara municipality, bank officials and local dignitaries are present at the event.