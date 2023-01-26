Video
Bangladeshi RMG plant to invest $6.05m in BEPZA EZ

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

Bangladeshi company Bhaiya Apparels Limited is going to establish a readymade garments manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (EZ) with an investment of US$ 6.05 million.
An agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Bhaiya Apparels Limited at BEPZA Complex in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.
Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Md. Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Chairman of Bhaiya Apparels Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.
This local company will produce 6 million pcs of different types of jacket, vest, coverall, pant, shirt, swimming trunk, T-shirt, boxer, tank top etc per annum. 2206 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.
Mentionable, BEPZA EZ is the largest venture of BEPZA which is being established at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram.
The barren land which once used to be under tidal water is now very close to becoming a vibrant industrial enclave. Including Bhaiya Apparels Limited, BEPZA approved a total 16 enterprises to establish industries at BEPZA EZ. The total proposed investment of these enterprises is US$ 370 million.
Among others, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam, Executive Director
Naheed Munshi, Project Director (BEPZA EZ) Mohammad Anamul Haque and Additional Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Fazlul Haque Mazumder of BEPZA were present during the signing ceremony.


