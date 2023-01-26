January remittance likely to cross $2b

Remittance inflow in first 20 days during the month of January stands at $1.3 billion and if the trend continues till the end of the month it may cross $2 billion, remittance figures suggest.

As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) statistics available on Wednesday during the first twenty days remittance inflow was recorded at $66 million per day through official channels which is Tk140 billion in local currency at existing exchange rate.

In December last year, the single month amount stood at $1.69 billion, in November it stood at $1.59 billion and in October $1.53 billion. The trend shows in the fourth quarter of last year it showed an upward trend till January this year to cross $2 billion at the month end.

In first two consecutive months of the running fiscal year (July and August) remittance inflow amounted to $2 billion mark every month but slowed down in September and October and now it is rising again.

When contacted a senior BB official said inbound remittance in January, the first month of the running year is showing positive amid severe dollar crisis. He said there are two Eid festivals in next four months so the overall inflow will surely rise.

In the mean time essential imports for the month of Ramadan is also on rise along with increased export and inbound remittance. It may help contribute reducing the country's current account deficits.

Currently business people are in severe dollar crisis as banks are reluctant to open letter of credit except few selective items. According to Bangladesh Bank imports are slowing down as banks cannot provide adequate dollars of opening LCs requiring 50 to 100 per cent cash margin.

BB governor expressed hope few days back that there will be no foreign exchange crisis from January 2023, as the country's exports and remittances have become surplus compared to imports.

Referring to Bangladesh Bank's investigation he said the country's imports unusually rose since the beginning of last year. They looked into the matter and restricted import on several goods as a result unusual import is dropping.

"We found in the investigation that some goods were imported with 20 per cent to 200 per cent over-invoicing. Import volume fell as we checked such incidents," he said.



















