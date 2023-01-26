Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

January remittance likely to cross $2b

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Remittance inflow in first 20 days during the month of January stands at $1.3 billion and if the trend continues till the end of the month it may cross $2 billion, remittance figures suggest.
As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) statistics available on Wednesday during the first twenty days remittance inflow was recorded at $66 million per day through official channels which is Tk140 billion in local currency at existing exchange rate.
In December last year, the single month amount stood at $1.69 billion, in November it stood at $1.59 billion and in October $1.53 billion. The trend shows in the fourth quarter of last year it showed an upward trend till January this year to cross $2 billion at the month end.
In first two consecutive months of the running fiscal year (July and August) remittance inflow amounted to $2 billion mark every month but slowed down in September and October and now it is rising again.
When contacted a senior BB official said inbound remittance in January, the first month of the running year is showing positive amid severe dollar crisis. He said there are two Eid festivals in next four months so the overall inflow will surely rise.
In the mean time essential imports for the month of Ramadan is also on rise along with increased export and inbound remittance. It may help contribute reducing the country's current account deficits.
Currently business people are in severe dollar crisis as banks are reluctant to open letter of credit except few selective items. According to Bangladesh Bank imports are slowing down as banks cannot provide adequate dollars of opening LCs requiring 50 to 100 per cent cash margin.
BB governor expressed hope few days back that there will be no foreign exchange crisis from January 2023, as the country's exports and remittances have become surplus compared to imports.
Referring to Bangladesh Bank's investigation he said the country's imports unusually rose since the beginning of last year. They looked into the matter and restricted import on several goods as a result unusual import is dropping.
"We found in the investigation that some goods were imported with 20 per cent to 200 per cent over-invoicing. Import volume fell as we checked such incidents," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xiaomi starts local manufacturing of smartphone PCBAs
AB Bank Ltd recently provided Smart Credit Card with easy terms
An agreement signing ceremony between Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd
Trade between BD, S Korea crossed $3 billion in 2022
Bangladeshi RMG plant to invest $6.05m in BEPZA EZ
January remittance likely to cross $2b
Apparel industry fears fall in orders after record exports
FBCCI to hold 'Bangladesh Business Summit-2023' in March


Latest News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Student killed in Chattogram road accident
Man’s body found in Rajbari
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
One held with hemp in Noakhali
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
Will correct if opposition can find my failures: PM
Fifteen to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award
Farmer electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Presidential election on February 19
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
Women's IPL franchise sold at Tk 5,750 crore
Germany, US to send Leopard, Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
4 BCL leaders held over attack on students at Barisal University
Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high of $3bn in 2022
Digital pass to be needed to enter Appellate Division from Feb 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft