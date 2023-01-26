Video
Apparel industry fears fall in orders after record exports

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Despite enjoying incredible business growths in November and December, the apparel industry owners are worried that exports may dip in January amid a global economic crisis.
Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said such worries were rooted in the placement of declining purchase orders over the past four months.
Bangladesh had sufficient orders in June last year but the shortage of gas stymied production followed by a fall in exports in September and October compared to the previous year.
The industry shipped out products of $3.9 billion in September and $3.5 billion in October, registering a 6.25 percent and 7.85 percent year-on-year fall, respectively.
But against all odds, exports skyrocketed to $5.09 billion in November and $5.36 billion in December, recording a 26 percent and 9.33 percent year-on-year growth.
Exports in December were the highest in a month in the country's history taking the industry owners to surprise and Faruque was quite certain that the upward trend would be broken in January.
"It's because we ship orders three to four months after receiving export orders. We'd been saying for four months that the orders slowed down and its effects would be felt in January."
Faruque thinks the absence of logistic jams at Chattogram port is a sign of the drop in orders and volumes of exports.
"The jetties in Chattogram port are empty. There's no logjam. This does not bode well. We had ships waiting at the port for five to seven days beforehand. That's no longer the case. The ships sail off the same day they arrive."
He could not confirm how much orders have decreased, but said it could be around 30 percent.
Faruque, who is the managing director of Giant Group, believes shipping of expensive products helped Bangladesh rack up record exports in December, but the volume decreased.
"The prices of raw materials, cotton, in particular, have risen over the past six months. The higher cost of raw materials led to a rise in the prices of clothing as well. This is why exports seemed more in value."
Mohammad Hatem, president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) said shipments became stalled in September and October due to war in Europe and global economic downturn were delivered in November and December.
However, Kazi Iftekhar Hossain, president of Bangladesh Garments Buying House Association, thinks shrinking purchase orders were no cause for concern.
"The factories were working on subcontracts along with their orders over the past few months. These subcontracts might have stopped. Besides this, the orders will soon return to normal."
BGMEA sent a letter to foreign buyers and brands for assistance citing higher gas, electricity and production costs.
The garment exporters' group asked them to relax terms on buying fabrics and other accessories from specific companies in their orders.
Gas price for all industrial units was set at a flat rate of Tk 30 per cubic metre last week. In November, the government raised electricity prices by 5 percent per unit recently.    bdnews24.com


