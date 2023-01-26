Video
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:44 AM
Home Business

FBCCI to hold 'Bangladesh Business Summit-2023' in March

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is going to hold the "Bangladesh Business Summit-2023" on March 11-13 this year aiming to promote trade and investment marking its 50th founding anniversary.
ON March 11, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) and will also join the fireside chat with Richard Quest, one of the most prominent media figures from CNN in the USA.
The summit, envisaged to become Bangladesh's flagship business event, will highlight the country's economic and market strengths as well as concrete trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh by convening national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, practitioners, policy and market analysts, academia and innovators.
FBCCI officials said the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 will also host the best of Bangladesh Expo and FBCCI Business Awards 2023. There will be three plenary sessions on strategic issues, 13 parallel technical sessions, B2B meets, networking sessions, open house reception and guided tours for international delegates.
Talking to BSS, FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that business leaders, investors and CEOs and high ups of various local and foreign companies have been invited to attend the Summit.
"During the Summit, the high investment potentials in Bangladesh will be projected before the global business leaders and investors," he added.
Babu mentioned that the capability of Bangladesh has increased a lot in various fields while the environment of trade and investment has also improved over the years.
The FBCCI senior vice-president said that capitalizing on the congenial trade and investment environment, the foreign investors and businesses would be able to get a healthy return upon making their investment.
He also affirmed that the country's apex trade body is supplementing the government's vision for turning Bangladesh as a higher mid-income country by 2031 and a prosperous smart developed country by 2041.
As a special trait, for the first time in Bangladesh, CNN is going to host a fireside chat with Premier Sheikh Hasina, hosted by Richard Quest, anchor and correspondent, CNN Business Editor at Large. CNN will also conduct a session on Bangladesh business opportunities and a panel discussion with Richard Quest.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

