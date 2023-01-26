Video
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:44 AM
Home Business

Proposals made to produce yarn from banana plants

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said deputy commissioners       have proposed an initiative to produce yarn from banana plants fibres at their annual conference now taking place in the city.
The government has taken the proposal seriously and will look into it, the minister told media on Wednesday, the second day of the conference in the capital.
Bangladesh has large number of banana plantations all over the country; Gazi said adding that the government will ask research organizations to check its viability. If it is possible, we can use banana plant for making yarn side by cotton yarn.
The government's initiatives to increase the use of jute products were also discussed at the conference.
Bangladesh at one point saw a massive surge in the use of plastic bags, the minister said. "Later the government took several initiatives and issued different orders to push the use of jute bags. Hence, the use of jute products started."
But recently Bangladesh is importing a large amount of rice from India and those come inside plastic bags, he said. "Traders take the opportunity and use plastic bags to sell local rice as well.
We allowed only Indian rice to be sold in plastic bags. The local variety of rice must be sold in jute bags like before, he said.
The deputy commissioners assisted the government to settle arrears of workers      in jute mills which were earlier shut down. At least 60,000 workers were paid through a 'golden handshake' offer, he said.
"The government has taken steps to shift only the management of state-owned jute mills to private sector. We have called for tender for management of six jute mills. The bids will be opened on Wednesday. We have another tender floated for 11 more mills. It'll open on January 25, he said.    bdnews24.com


