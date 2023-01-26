

BGMEA calls on Primark to step up partnership with BD suppliers in product diversification

He also urged the globally renowned clothing brand to strengthen partnership with their suppliers in Bangladesh to produce more innovative high-end products.

He requested Primark to build long-term partnership with their suppliers to support them in scaling up capacity in the area of sustainability in products and processes.

The call was made when a delegation of Primark and Associated British Foods (ABF) met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka Monday, according to a press release.

The delegation included Paul Marchant, CEO, Primark, Paul Lister, Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary, ABF, Katharine Stewart, Group Corporate Responsibility Director, ABF, Steve Lawton, Primark Group Product Director, Jon Rolls, Group Director of Planning and Space, Emma Ormond, Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Primark, Matthew Rhodes, Head Of Sourcing Primark, and Filippo Poggi, Country Controller Bangladesh , Primark.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Director Faisal Samad were also present at the meeting.

They discussed the current state of the industry, its challenges and prospects.

They also had discussions on how Primark and BGMEA could step up their collaboration to achieve common goals in the area of sustainability to make positive impacts on the economy, environment and improve the lives of the workers in the supply chain.

They expressed optimism of working together to create a win-win situation for Primark and the industry.

BGMEA President Faruque highlighted the strategic vision of BGMEA that aims to accelerate the growth of the RMG industry making it more sustainable and competitive with innovation and technology.

He called on Primark to support the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH (CIEOSH).

The centre established by BGMEA aims to support Bangladesh's RMG industry with knowledge and technological know-how to enhance its competitiveness in the global market.















BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has called on Primark to increase sourcing apparel, especially more diversified value-added products from Bangladesh.He also urged the globally renowned clothing brand to strengthen partnership with their suppliers in Bangladesh to produce more innovative high-end products.He requested Primark to build long-term partnership with their suppliers to support them in scaling up capacity in the area of sustainability in products and processes.The call was made when a delegation of Primark and Associated British Foods (ABF) met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka Monday, according to a press release.The delegation included Paul Marchant, CEO, Primark, Paul Lister, Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary, ABF, Katharine Stewart, Group Corporate Responsibility Director, ABF, Steve Lawton, Primark Group Product Director, Jon Rolls, Group Director of Planning and Space, Emma Ormond, Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Primark, Matthew Rhodes, Head Of Sourcing Primark, and Filippo Poggi, Country Controller Bangladesh , Primark.BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Director Faisal Samad were also present at the meeting.They discussed the current state of the industry, its challenges and prospects.They also had discussions on how Primark and BGMEA could step up their collaboration to achieve common goals in the area of sustainability to make positive impacts on the economy, environment and improve the lives of the workers in the supply chain.They expressed optimism of working together to create a win-win situation for Primark and the industry.BGMEA President Faruque highlighted the strategic vision of BGMEA that aims to accelerate the growth of the RMG industry making it more sustainable and competitive with innovation and technology.He called on Primark to support the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH (CIEOSH).The centre established by BGMEA aims to support Bangladesh's RMG industry with knowledge and technological know-how to enhance its competitiveness in the global market.