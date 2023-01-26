BSEC approves Tk1.5b zero coupon bonds

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved issuance of a non government organization's Tk1.5 billion bond on Wednesday.

The regulatory body in its meeting gave permission to Bureau Bangladesh (an NGO) to raise money through bonds on the basis of non convertible zero-coupon.

The BSEC executive director and spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the commission chairman Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam presided over the meeting and gave his approval of the fully redeemable bond on the day.

The bond will be issued at a discount rate of eight per cent in private placement to financial institutions, insurance companies, corporate bodies and high net worth individual investors. The face value per unit of the bond is Tk1 million and the face value per lot is Tk4 million.

The money raised through this bond issue will be used to lend to expand the microfinance or SME portfolio by investing in new and ongoing projects that add environmental, social and administrative benefits to the institution.

Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited will act as the trustee of the bond. And Standard Chartered Bank is working as the fund arranger. The bond is subject to listing on the Alternative Trading Board.


















