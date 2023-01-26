Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 January, 2023, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BSEC approves Tk1.5b zero coupon bonds

Published : Thursday, 26 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved issuance of a non government organization's Tk1.5 billion bond on Wednesday.
The regulatory body in its meeting gave permission to Bureau Bangladesh (an NGO) to raise money through bonds on the basis of non convertible zero-coupon.
The BSEC executive director and spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the commission chairman Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam presided over the meeting and gave his approval of the fully redeemable bond on the day.
The bond will be issued at a discount rate of eight per cent in private placement to financial institutions, insurance companies, corporate bodies and high net worth individual investors. The face value per unit of the bond is Tk1 million and the face value per lot is Tk4 million.
The money raised through this bond issue will be used to lend to expand the microfinance or SME portfolio by investing in new and ongoing projects that add environmental, social and administrative benefits to the institution.
Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited will act as the trustee of the bond. And Standard Chartered Bank is working as the fund arranger. The bond is subject to listing on the Alternative Trading Board.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xiaomi starts local manufacturing of smartphone PCBAs
AB Bank Ltd recently provided Smart Credit Card with easy terms
An agreement signing ceremony between Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd
Trade between BD, S Korea crossed $3 billion in 2022
Bangladeshi RMG plant to invest $6.05m in BEPZA EZ
January remittance likely to cross $2b
Apparel industry fears fall in orders after record exports
FBCCI to hold 'Bangladesh Business Summit-2023' in March


Latest News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
Student killed in Chattogram road accident
Man’s body found in Rajbari
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
One held with hemp in Noakhali
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
Will correct if opposition can find my failures: PM
Fifteen to receive Bangla Academy Literary Award
Farmer electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Another Bangladeshi factory, Amanat Shah, gets global green recognition
Presidential election on February 19
Death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder arrested
Women's IPL franchise sold at Tk 5,750 crore
Germany, US to send Leopard, Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine
Government's days are being numbered: Fakhrul
4 BCL leaders held over attack on students at Barisal University
Metro trains now stop at Pallabi station for commuters
Bangladesh, S Korea trade reaches record high of $3bn in 2022
Digital pass to be needed to enter Appellate Division from Feb 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft