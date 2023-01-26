DCs asked to stabilize price of essentials during Ramadan: Commerce Minister

Deputy commissioners (DCs) have been asked to remain vigilant so that no one can manipulate price of daily essentials during the month of Ramadan, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said.

The minister said this while talking to reporters after the fourth meeting with DCs at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city on Wednesday.

"I have asked them to take strict measures so that no one can take advantage of rising price of necessary items during Ramadan," he said. He also asked to remain aware about consumers rights.

"The assistance of DCs is needed to expand trade and many have alleged that they failed to get fair price of rawhide during Eid-ul-Azha. Please take necessary steps in this regard," he said.

Replying to a question about monitoring the daily essentials' markets, Tipu said the DCs have been asked to implement all steps taken by the government in this regard.

The three-day annual conference of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) began on Tuesday. UNB


















