

DCCI for reforms in Companies Act to make it easily enforceable

Salman F Rahman, Prime Minister's Adviser on Private investment and Industry has also emphasized resurgence of local and backward linkage industry through substantial investment to beat impact of global economic recession.

He said the adverse effects of the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war is causing disruption to global supply chain. He made the comment while the newly elected board of directors of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) led by its President Barrister Sameer Sattar called on him at BIDA office on Wednesday.

In discussion Barrister Sameer Sattar underscored the importance of both local and foreign investment in Bangladesh in order to overcome the current economic challenges in this volatile global economic situation.

He suggested substantial reforms to Arbitration Act 2001, the Bankruptcy Act 1997 and Companies Act 1994. In this connection, he said amendments should be made keeping the business sector in mind so that businesses can enforce contracts easily and resolve any commercial disputes expeditiously.

Sattar also urged for setting up a separate commercial court which may ease the process of contract enforcement and resolution of disputes in an expeditious manner as well as reduce the backlog of pending commercial disputes.

The bankruptcy laws also need an overhauling making it more business friendly so that sick companies can be restructured in an effective manner rather than being pushed to closure through liquidation. It needs to be more commercially viable.

Resultantly, this will attract more FDIs in the country. In this regard, Bangladesh can adopt the best international standards from other developed jurisdictions, he said emphasizing the need for an effective and fully integrated One Stop Service (OSS), preferably throughout the country for greater convenience of existing businesses and upcoming investors.

All institutions connected to OSS must operate in such a manner that investors do not have to go to various institutions separately once an application has been made to BIDA's OSS service. This will undoubtedly encourage foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh.

DCCI President also emphasized that after LDC graduation, Bangladesh needs to ensure a competitive and self-sufficient business environment to attain the double-digit GDP growth.

DCCI Senior Vice President SM Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman), Vice President Md. Junaed Ibna Ali and members of the Board of Directors of DCCI were also present during the meeting.



















