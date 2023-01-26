Seven killed in separate road mishaps

Seven people including a minor child and a woman have been killed and at least 52 others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Bogura, Natore, Narsingdi, Bhola, Rajbari, Meherpur, Netrakona and Chattogram, in two days.

BOGURA: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was killed and his son injured after being hit by a truck in Sajapur area of Shajahanpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Khalilur Rahman, 60, a resident of Pollli Mangal Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was the office secretary of Sadar Upazila Unit of AL.

According to police and local sources, a truck smashed Khalilur's motorcycle from the opposite direction when he along with his son was returning the house in the afternoon riding by the motorcycle, which left Khalil dead on the spot and his son critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sherpur Highway Police Outpost Kazi Rojibul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

NATORE: A minor boy was killed as a tractor ran over him in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Choknazirpur Village of the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Rahi, 5, son of Shariful Islam, a resident of the village.

Walia Police Outpost In-Charge in Lalpur Abdur Rahim said a bricks-laden tractor ran over the child in the evening when he was playing with a baby cycle in the area, which left the child dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Later on, police seized the tractor and arrested its driver and and his helper.

However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the official added.

NARSINGDI: A young man was killed as a tractor ran over him in Danga Union under Palash Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Habib Mia, 17, son of Bulu Mia, a resident of Shimuliarteck Abason area in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Habib loaded a tractor with bricks in the afternoon and going to deliver the bricks, sitting on the top of the tractor. When it reached on the Bhirinda road, he fell down from the tractor and crashed under a wheel of the tractor, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palash Police Station (PS) Mohammad Eliyas said being informed police rushed there and recovered the body.

The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: At least 50 people have been injured as a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Joynagar Technical College area of Banglabazar under Daulatkhan Upazila in the district on Tuesday noon.

Bangla Bazar PS SI Sheikh Farid Uddin said a Char Fasson-bound bus of 'Jamaddar Paribahan' lost control over its steering and fell into a roadside ditch in Bangla Bazar area at around 1pm, which left at least 50 passengers of the bus injured.

On information, police and a unit of Bhola Fire Service Station rushed to the scene and rescued the injured.

They, later, took the injured to Bhola Sadar Hospital. No one was killed in the incident.

Daulatkhan PS OC Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJBARI: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ator Ali Mondal, 70, a resident of Vobdia Village under Borat Union in the upazila.

According to locals and the deceased's family members, a speedy motorcycle hit Ator Ali from the behind when he was walking in a side of the road in the evening, leaving him critically injured.

The deceased's family members rescued him and rushed to Rajbari Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Rajbari Sadar PS OC Md Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

MEHERPUR: A female school teacher was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Gangni Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The accident took place in Malsadah area of the upazila at around 8:30.

The deceased was identified as Shamima Islam, 55, a teacher at Karamdi Secondary School in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shamima Islam was going to Gangni Town for training riding by a motorcycle along with her husband Feroz Ahmed. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle near Malsadah Bridge, which left Shamima Islam dead on the spot and her husband injured.

On information, members of Bamandi Fire Service Station recovered the body from the scene.

Gangni PS SI Ratul confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

NETRAKONA: A student was killed as his motorcycle hit an electric pillar in Chhoto Bazaar area in the district town on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shakil Ahmed, 20, son of Abed Hasan, a resident of Singher Bangla Village in the upazila. He was a second year honours student of Netrakona Government College.

According to police and local sources, Shakil lost control over the steering of his bike and hit an electric pillar when he was returning home after dropping his elder brother to a bus stand in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Netrakona Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shakil dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Netrakona Sadar Model PS OC Khondokar Shaker Ahmed confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident on the Hathazari-Nazirhat highway in Hathazari Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Asim Barua Prakash, 50, son of late Bhaskar Barua, a resident of Marzadia Village in Lohagara Upazila of the district.

According to police and local sources, Asim Barua was going to the house after parking his auto-rickshaw in Musardokan area at around 1 am. At that time, an unidentified vehicle hit him, leaving the man dead instantly on the spot.

Being informed, Nazirhat Highway Police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy.